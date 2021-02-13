Charlotte County commissioners recently voted 4-1 to stop maintaining, at least temporarily, the 35 miles of dirt roads in the Charlotte Ranchettes subdivision.
Commissioners must still hold a second hearing March 9 at which time they will decide whether to completely abolish the municipal services benefit unit, with its 1,800 taxpaying property owners.
At a public hearing, dozens of Ranchettes residents pleaded with the board to keep working with the equally divided community on a solution.
"We're screwed if you guys abandon us," said Ranchettes resident Shaneen Wahl. "We don't want you to leave. Right now it's broken. I don't care whose fault it is. It won't get fixed if you guys let us go."
"Give us a chance to make this work, I beg of you," said Charles Wilkie.
At issue, the residents said, is their ability to find or afford property insurance or to get a loan for property.
"It could be a paradise," said resident Arlene Krasny. "There's nothing like it in Charlotte County."
The Ranchettes were created out of orange groves in the 1960s, east of the Punta Gorda Airport. For farms they are relatively small parcels, one to five acres, but for a subdivision, they are very large. There is no public water or sewer service, and many residents prefer to keep the roads dirt. Some residents continue to farm.
Over the years, as more people have moved in, drainage ditches that run behind homes have become clogged. During the rainy season, many of the roads become impassable, several residents acknowledged. The county and other locals are concerned that fire and emergency medical vehicles will be unable to reach households.
In the beginning, there was no county involvement, Commissioner Ken Doherty recalled, but in 2006, the county formed the benefit unit to address growing problems with the growing population. Today, some of the newest home builders are more affluent and want paved roads.
Board members told the audience that between now and the next hearing, they should start working on their anti-government neighbors. These are the property owners who have refused to allow the county's Public Works employees and contractors to enter their property. Public Works Director John Elias told commissioners he estimates almost 70% of the residents oppose letting the county on their land.
The resolution states: "(The) board finds that multiple property owners ... have been uncooperative, have asserted that the property is completely private and the county does not have appropriate authority to perform road maintenance activities, and have made threatening remarks against county staff and county contractors ... so there is a public purpose in protecting the health, safety and welfare of county staff and county contractors from such treatment."
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch voted against this first resolution, saying the board should work with the residents.
"I think we can make this happen, but work with us," Deutsch said. "We do not have a secret door with money."
Other board members also said they hope to work something out for the March hearing.
Many locals complained at Tuesday's hearing that they are not being treated the same as the rest of Charlotte County, where the county is continually improving roads.
That's because the county owns those roads that they are improving, Commissioner Joe Tiseo told residents. In the Ranchettes, each property owner owns to the middle of the road. The county must gain easements and right of way to both traverse and execute repairs or improvements. Commissioners told Public Works earlier this year to stop trying to do work after one property owner placed metal filings in brush that workers were trying to clear.
Residents at the hearing complained that the county has not used its gas tax, sales tax, property tax or impact fees on Ranchettes roads. Those tax or fee funds cannot be used for improvements to private property, commissioners said, although the county may be able to find some funding from the South Charlotte County drainage district.
Residents currently pay very little per acre per year. Many are willing to pay more, but to address the continual flooding will require more money than some of the property owners can afford.
"Forget about paving," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo. "Just to do the drainage, we're talking millions."
"My guess is you're looking at 15-20 years," Deutsch said.
