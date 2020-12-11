Charlotte County commissioners started down the road of exiting the county's responsibility for roadwork in the Ranchettes.
At least one resident said they cannot legally abandon responsibility for fixing drainage problems.
Board members unanimously, however, voted Tuesday to move forward with plans to abolish the municipal services benefits unit (MSBU) for the semi-rural Ranchettes. They also voted to return the accumulated $514,000 to residents. They must first schedule and hold a public hearing on the abolishment.
Unlike other subdivisions and neighborhoods in Charlotte County, the county does not own the roads in the Ranchettes. It is a large grid of interconnected dirt roads with 2,240 equivalent residential units, starting at one acre in size. Residents pay the county $100 per acre, which is not enough to cover the $44 million estimate to pave all the roads, which many Ranchettes residents don't want anyway.
It is located just east of the Punta Gorda Airport. It has no water and sewer services. Some residents have shown anti-government sentiments, posting warning signs with guns on their property and on occasion, denying access or threatening public works contractors working on site.
Increasingly, however, new homeowners are moving in, hoping for paved roads and sidewalks, Public Works Director John Elias has said.
Commissioners have blamed the residents for failing to come to an agreement on how to proceed with roads and drainage in the neighborhood where roads are becoming impassable. Commissioners have worried about liability in the event of an ambulance or fire truck being unable to reach a home.
At previous meetings, however, commissioners said liability issues would not be the deciding factor.
"I don't see why we should spend a penny more of the taxpayers' money," said Commissioner Joe Tiseo Tuesday.
"It's all private property," said Commissioner Ken Doherty. "We don't have any rights."
Commissioners also said they wanted to protect the health and safety of their employees from angry property owners.
Many residents there say they can do the work cheaper than the county, and are in favor of the county abandoning the MSBU.
Others, however, are not happy.
"It's obvious the county is not interested in a workable road solution, only washing their hands of the Ranchettes," Ranchette resident David Choken told The Daily Sun. "My feeling is once the MSBU is disbanded, the roads will become impassable. No one will voluntarily pay for road repair. That was the purpose of the MSBU in the first place, to force residents to share in road maintenance."
"I don't know what I'll do. Probably buy a four-wheel-drive vehicle," he said, adding that he fears any road improvements he might do will be torn up by locals using all-terrain vehicles.
Resident Mark Sawaryn told commissioners state law requires them to handle drainage issues, which means fixing the so-called east-west ditches in the Ranchettes. He blamed the pandemic for ending MSBU meetings and thus ending cooperation that was growing in the community.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he still holds out hope that the community will come together with a compromise.
"If we start this process, we may not finish," he said of the abolishment. "It's going to maybe bring people together.
