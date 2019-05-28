Residents of the Ranchettes subdivision are spared a 300% property tax increase for the maintenance of roads following a unanimous vote by Charlotte County commissioners Tuesday.
Commissioners voted to move forward with mailing out notice of proposed tax increases for seven other Municipal Service Benefit Units, but to remove the increases for the Ranchettes.
Their vote came after nine Ranchette residents spoke — sometimes in tears — against the increase at the commission meeting.
“Please don’t let them take our property away,” said Danna Knowles.
Kay Richards-Chan said she has spoken with residents who have already put their homes on the market in anticipation of property tax increases.
“Should we all put our houses on the market because we can’t afford the assessments?” she asked rhetorically.
Full-time residents number in the hundreds, and none spoke in favor of the county’s plan to increase spending on the 35 miles of mostly unpaved roads in the subdivision zoned agriculture estates. That does not mean that there are not some who have urged the county’s Public Works staff to modernize the road system on the 2,200-acre large-lot neighborhood.
Public Works spokesperson Tracy Doherty confirmed that some residents have supported the county’s proposal to move toward paved roads. They have not come forward, however, given the amount of opposition, she said.
Emergency services staff have noted that ambulances have gotten stuck in the wet season and fire trucks carrying water cannot pass each other during fires.
Longtime Ranchette residents have proposed their own maintenance plan, which Public Works Director John Elias said he will honor.
Commission Chariman Ken Doherty suggested waiting.
“We’ve got to take some time, hit the pause button,” he said.
Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch said he ultimately agrees with Public Works’ assessment.
“Until there’s an effective way to deal with drainage problems, we’re going to be throwing your money away,” he said, of continuing to fix unpaved roads.
For the other seven MSBU rate increases, the county will hold public hearings on July 17 and 18.
No one from the other MSBU neighborhoods spoke at the commission hearing, although some are also facing large increases. Increases proposed at Englewood East, Gardens Gulf Cove, Grove City, Pirate Harbor and Rotonda West would be temporary and are recommended by advisory boards. Increases are for such projects as paving, sidewalks, dredging and bridge repair.
No one complained about proposed 4% tax increases for fire services.
