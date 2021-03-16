Even with 60% of elders vaccinated for coronavirus in Charlotte County and an estimated 30% having been infected in the past, the decline in daily cases is slowing locally.
The rapid decline in cases starting in December came at the time that the state and county started giving vaccines, Health Chief Joe Pepe said last week. It will take a lot longer to get the numbers down to the target of 1% positivity in people tested, he told The Daily Sun Tuesday.
In six out of the past seven days, cases in Charlotte County were showing a level or slightly upward two-week trend, according to statistical analysis provided by Charlotte County epidemiologist James Colliver.
After halting an out-of-control outbreak, Pepe said, "the rate of decline is going to slow down."
With a current positivity of 6.2%, the infection now "is at a simmer," he said.
Asked where the most cases are now in Charlotte County, Pepe said in people ages 55 and over. And most of those cases can be linked to socializing, Pepe said, among younger retirees and empty nesters enjoying their new freedom.
Concern has grown nationally that the United States could see a new outbreak similar to European countries, where trends often precede similar trends in the United States. Many states including Florida have removed pandemic restrictions on assembly and on businesses.
The United States, however, now has among the highest vaccination rates internationally with 33 per 100 people so far, according to the New York Times vaccination tracker. By contrast, European countries, also hard hit, have only vaccinated 11 or 12 per 100. The United Kingdom is even farther ahead than the United States with 39 per 100 vaccinated.
There has been no increase in the virus mutations since four cases of the United Kingdom variant were discovered in Charlotte County several weeks ago, Pepe said. The county and state are conducting their own random evaluations of COVID tests, looking for any kind of new mutation. So far, they have found none here, he said. And no current variants are immune to some level of protection from current vaccines, he added.
Pepe pointed to the continuing decline in cases in nursing home cases locally and in staff. These were among the first and highest priority people to be vaccinated. If the cases have not been eliminated there, Pepe said, it's because the facilities receive new patients and new staff regularly. Some of the facilities have also created COVID wings to handle patients from elsewhere who do not need to be hospitalized, but have tested positive for the virus.
Vaccinations are moving much faster now, Pepe told county commissioners Tuesday, with many more options available to people, including targeted vaccinations in isolated communities.
Health and emergency management officials have not provided a list of those targeted communities, but they vary from week to week, Pepe said. They include communities with homeowner associations as well as churches. A nonprofit called "Health Heroes" is using vaccine supplies directly from the state to handle many of the targeted sites, Pepe said.
Local emergency management officials are identifying homebound individuals who need home visits for the vaccine.
