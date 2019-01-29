Since 2005, the number of sexual predators and sex offenders living in Florida has grown by 53 percent.
This is according to the recently released Sex Offender Registration and Monitoring Triennial Review for 2018 created by the Office of Program Policy Analysis and Government Accountability, which revealed only 28,000 of Florida’s 73,000 registered sex offenders reside in the state.
Down the street, there are 234 sexual offenders and predators in Charlotte County. This number rises to 425 in Sarasota County.
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, where a majority of the report’s information comes from, could not provide information from previous years in specific counties as the registry “represents one snapshot in time every moment” and is “updated on a ‘real-time,’ continuous basis,” said Jessica Cary, spokesperson for FDLE.
However, the number of sexual predators and offenders living in Florida has increased by 1,703 since 2015, and by 8,101 since 2005 when the Jessica Lunsford Act was passed, making significant changes to the registration process.
A registered sex offender is required to register for life, unless they have received a full pardon or post-conviction relief for their qualifying offense, Cary said.
“The sex offender laws do not apply to acts like public urination or streaking,” the report said, as these are typically punished as disorderly conduct or a different misdemeanor offense.
Sexual predators, which make up 50 individuals in Charlotte and Sarasota counties, are deemed as such due to presenting an “extreme threat to public safety as demonstrated through repeated sexual offenses, the use of physical violence, or preying on child victims.”
There is some good news: “Sexual Offender violations have stabilized in Charlotte County over the last two years,” said Detective John Sadler, a CCSO sex crimes investigator. This is thanks to training and collaborations between agencies to catch these crimes early on.
“We work closely with Special Agents from FDLE and FBI task force in reference to internet crimes involving Sex Offenders and Predators,” Sadler said. “However, our Major Crimes Unit also assists with such investigations that do not involve previously convicted individuals.” Sadler said he also has training in sex crimes, crimes against children as well as social media and internet crime investigations.
Neither Charlotte, Sarasota or DeSoto sheriff’s offices require a fee for registration or re-registration. Each office conducts in-person address verification at an offender’s home at least once a year.
Sexual predators or offenders listed by neighborhood can be viewed by visiting https://offender.fdle.state.fl.us/offender/.
