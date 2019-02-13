Before the fields at Charlotte Sports Park get swarmed with pitchers and catchers today, Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash and members of the organization’s front office took to the upper deck for their introductory press conference Tuesday.
After a 90-win season in what should have been a rebuilding year, it was all smiles as they get ready to embark on another season. Though they missed the postseason in 2018, they have plenty to be excited about as spring training opens.
“We’re excited,” Rays manager Kevin Cash. “Like we talked about at the end of last year, we went into the offseason feeling really good about ourselves and with what the young core accomplished and some of our late-season additions. There’s a lot of reason for us to be optimistic heading into this camp.”
Joining Cash was General Manager Erik Neander and Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations Chaim Bloom, who helped shape the roster that narrowly missed the postseason.
Through in-season trades and offseason signings, they feel the organization has established a strong, young core they can continue to build off.
But at this point, the goal is to stay healthy and continue to develop that young core of talent that will be relied upon to make yet another playoff push. This time they hope they can do enough to get over the hump.
“In camp the most important thing is to keep our health, but the energy that these guys possessed these past two months was pretty contagious,” Cash said. “I see that continuing throughout camp and through Opening Day.”
Pitchers and catchers officially begin workouts today while the remainder of the team — although many will show up early — reports Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.