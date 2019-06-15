PORT CHARLOTTE — The Tampa Bay Rays struggle to fill seats in season at Tropicana Field, and the same may be true for spring training in Charlotte County.
Attendance and spending were down for the second year in a row for the Rays training season at Charlotte Sports Park.
“Overall, live sporting events are down,” said the county’s tourism director, Wendie Vestfall. “There are so many things that are wanting our attention. Everybody has to re-imagine how they go after a new audience.”
Attendance dropped 4% from 2018 to 2019 with 67,001 attending 16 games in 2019 compared to 69,731 attending 15 games in 2018. That’s according to the annual economic impact studies commissioned by the county each year.
“It’s hard to extrapolate much from season to season,” said Brian Gleason, communications manager for Charlotte County.
Rays media relations declined to comment for this story.
Economic impact dropped by 4.5 percent between 2018 and 2019 after dropping 11 percent from 2017. The report estimated the overall economic impact of the games by adding amounts spent by overnight visitors and by day-trippers. For 2019 that was $13,885,000.
“The drop in economic impact is a combination of lower attendance and fewer overnight stays among fans,” Gleason said. “It’s harder to explain away a 461-person drop in per game attendance.”
The economic impact study is based on attendance records and interviews with 311 randomly selected fans at the games.
Results show that 34.7 percent of attendees were local residents and the rest were day-trippers or overnight visitors. More than 66 percent overnight visitors said the game was their primary reason for coming to Charlotte County. They stayed an average of 4.2 nights and 95.6 percent of non-residents plan to return to the county.
Not included in the financial calculations is spending by local or seasonal residents, the players , the park or the media.
Vestfall does not think the new spring training facility for the Atlanta Braves in West Villages will hurt Charlotte County.
“I think it’s a plus, I really do,” she said. “Visitors don’t really know county lines. Those visitors are going to be looking for things to do.”
Plus, she said, Charlotte County has more accommodations than the West Villages area.
Explanations for the lower attendance include the possibility of conflict with other events in the area, Gleason suggested.
One other factor can make a big difference, however, he said. Winning.
“Winning solves all the woes of attendance,” Gleason said.
The Rays did not make it to the playoffs last year. But things are looking better so far this year, Gleason noted. On Friday, the Rays edged out the Yankees for first place in the American League East and have been competing for the top spot all season.
Attendance is a problem for the Rays, however, both in and out of season. They are second to last in average attendance in major league baseball, according to ESPN. On May 28, Tampa Bay Times reporter Marc Topkin reported the team achieved the lowest attendance so far this year for Major League Baseball — lower even than the 2017 game when Hurricane Irma was approaching.
For spring training, the Rays had the fourth lowest average game attendance of the 15 teams that train in Florida. The only team with lower attendance was the other Florida team, the Miami Marlins.
Theories abound for why the Rays have low attendance. Their TV ratings are good, but that doesn’t seem to translate to tickets, according to sportswriter Neil deMause of Deadspin.
DeMause analyzed all the popular reasons the Rays lack a rabid fan base. It’s Florida, where everybody grew up with a team from somewhere else. The team owner Stuart Sternberg keeps telling everyone he hates the stadium in St. Petersburg, which would not affect Charlotte County’s stadium. Players don’t last long on the team. The traffic can be frustrating in Tampa Bay.
In the end, deMause warned fans that the Rays could end up moving to a better market at the end of their lease in 2027. A possible destination is in ice country — Montreal.
That just leaves the question of how many Canadians would head to Charlotte County for spring training.
