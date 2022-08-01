King Marley, Alonna Allen, McKenzie Hoffman, Aubree Rodman, Connor Guzman, Autumn Longstreet, Preston Thornton-Elliott and Blake Krumpski took time out of their summer camp program schedule to meet Tampa Bay Rays mascot, “Raymond.” “Raymond” was delivering camp scholarship checks to all of the Charlotte County Recreational Parks.
Tampa Bay Rays mascot, “Raymond,” is ready to “pitch” during a game of dodgeball to a camper at the Centennial Park summer camp program. “Raymond” was delivering camp scholarship checks to all of the Charlotte County Recreational Parks.
Centennial Park summer campers get ready as “Raymond” of the Tampa Bay Rays signals a pitch is coming during a game of dodgeball. “Raymond” was delivering camp scholarship checks to all of the Charlotte County recreational parks.
With summer campers looking on, “Raymond” of the Tampa Bay Rays, presents a check from the Tampa Bay Rays for summer camp scholarships to Dan Moeller, director of operations at the Charlotte Sports Park, and recreational superintendent Erin Murphy.
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
SUN PHOTO BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Tampa Bay Rays mascot "Raymond" visited several Charlotte County summer camps Tuesday morning to present a check to support summer camp scholarships.
“We appreciate the Tampa Bay Rays for their continued partnership and support in providing scholarships for our summer camps,” Charlotte County Recreation Superintendent Jill Boyd said.
The stops included Ann & Chuck Dever Regional Park Recreation Center in Englewood; Centennial Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte; Harold Avenue Regional Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte; Port Charlotte Beach Park Recreation Center in Port Charlotte; and South County Regional Park Recreation Center in Punta Gorda.
