Batter up!
Elementary schools in Charlotte County partnered with the Tampa Bay Rays and USA Baseball to introduce the Fun at Bat program into physical education classes for the first time.
The program is designed to teach kids fundamental skills and rules necessary to play bat and ball sports while learning about teamwork and sportsmanship.
USA Baseball and Major League Baseball provided the curriculum, which varies slightly based on grade levels.
USA Baseball is providing equipment needed like batting tees, bases, foam and ball sets, and over-sized foam baseballs, along with 10 copies of the USA Baseball Championship Principles book for students to read.
Ellen Harvey, health and physical education coordinator for Charlotte County Public Schools said to be eligible to teach the program, all teachers had to take an online course and receive a certification.
“We’re going to make sure kids understand the rules and how much fun baseball will be,” she added.
Harvey met with saw the local rep for the Rays, Mark Houston, at a Chamber meeting and they spoke about the possibility of bringing the program to Charlotte County.
Harvey said that it’s important to the district to create a relationship with the community. The Rays are part of tourism here, and part of who we are, she said.
The district has started receiving the equipment, but there is not a start date yet for the program.
Kingsway Elementary School is one of the schools in the district that has received their equipment.
PE teacher Hunter McCarthy said the students are currently playing basketball, and he plans to begin the baseball unit in March or April.
“We would prefer if each one (of the elementary schools) could run the program this spring but it is not required,” said Tyler Collins, Director of Youth Programs for USA Baseball. “We realize some may already have lesson planning completed and have to wait until this fall.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.