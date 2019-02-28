PUNTA GORDA — Passengers can now experience Robert Langdon decoding a mysterious secret from “The Da Vinci Code,” or learn how to care for a dragon.
All while waiting to board their plane.
Passengers flying through Punta Gorda Airport (PGD) can now take, borrow or trade a book for free at the Bailey Terminal’s “Flybrary.”
Located near baggage claim, the Flybrary is partnering with the Charlotte County library system to “promote literacy, reduce anxiety and help create a positive travel experience,” said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller.
“Flying is the perfect time to settle into a good book,” said Charlotte County Airport Authority Commissioner Kathleen Coppola.
There are no fees involved and you aren’t obligated to return whatever book you take.
“We developed the Flybrary based on the Little Free Library concept, but creatively modified it to have a lofty aviation theme, to be indoors, and to be large enough to accommodate the growing number of passengers travelling through Punta Gorda Airport,” said PGD spokesperson Kaley Miller.
The idea came from LeAnn Beckwith, the librarian supervisor for the Punta Gorda branch of the Charlotte County Library system. She first proposed the idea of an airport book exchange or Little Free Library where passengers could pick up some reading material for their flight.
“Books for young children can be a great distraction during long waits,” Beckwith said. “Reading can also help relieve stress and be comforting to folks who may be anxious flyers.”
Reading material will be replenished by the library with paperback books, hardcover books and magazines, using its excess inventory or donations form the Friends of the Punta Gorda Library. A Flybrary sticker will be added to the back of each book on the shelf.
“The Flybrary is a great way to reinforce a positive airport experience and the importance of our local libraries,” said Charlotte County Airport Authority commissioner Paul Andrews. “No matter where the books travel, their readers will see the Flybrary sticker with our logos and be reminded of Charlotte County.”
Patrons wishing to donate books to the Flybrary beyond its shelving capacity are encouraged to email PuntaGordaLibrary@charlottecountyfl.gov or call 941-833-5460 for further directions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.