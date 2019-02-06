The next septic-to-sewer project is moving ahead with both hostility and support from local residents in the Ackerman Avenue area.
Five Charlotte County commissioners gave the go-ahead last week for the $27 million project that will eliminate some of the oldest septic systems in the county, plus, those that are closest to the harbor. The project is expected to prevent an estimated 32,000 pounds of nitrogen a year from entering area waterways, said Utility Director Craig Rudy. The county is responding to statewide calls to reduce the flow of nutrients such as nitrogen that cause uncontrolled algae growth and poor water quality.
Commissioners also approved a plan to protect these 1,337 households from paying the full $26,952 cost per household over 20 years. In that plan, households will pay $11,500 or $575 per year. The county will subsidize the rest of the cost with any increased property assessments from the area for five years, plus a lawsuit settlement from the BP oil well explosion of 2010.
Commissioner Bill Truex, who was heading to a water quality summit, voiced his approval.
“I’m glad that our board is continuing to do what we need to do to clean up our water, to make the harbor better…By us taking these steps and removing the nitrogen going into our harbor and waterways, we are improving the water quality in our environment for all of Charlotte County and all of our residents and all of our tourists, and all of those that will come in the future.”
Construction of a sewage lift station could begin as soon as the fall, if everything falls into place, said Utilities spokesperson Caroline Wannall. Installation of sewer lines would begin six months after that.
The county has been debating for decades the conversion of its tens of thousands of private septic fields to sewer. The current board of commissioners began the process several years ago with the now-complete Spring Lake neighborhood conversion. The El Jobean neighborhood project is underway.
In all cases, many residents have bitterly objected to the prospect of paying monthly bills that they never had to pay before.
“I can’t afford it. My mom can’t afford it,” local resident Lauren Schwerer told the board before the project presentation. “Just leave it as it is. It’s been fine…We’re taking care of it ourselves by having our septics pumped.”
“When will you open your eyes and realize, we are not a monetarily rich county,” said resident Susan Hutt. “You cannot afford them. We cannot afford them.”
Commissioner Joe Tiseo pointed out that the county will not be using general property tax funds, and will be first in line for new grants anticipated from an energized state legislature.
“I don’t know anyone else in the state that has a program that is literally shovel ready like Charlotte County has,” he said.
One resident spoke in favor of the project.
Resident Keith Waltz noted previous soaring readings of fecal coliform bacteria found during wet seasons in the grassy areas of neighborhoods with septic fields.
“We really, really need to have this program in place,” he said.
Commissioners have listened to prior presentations on how Florida’s high ground water can mix in with septic fields during rainy seasons, drawing sewage into ground water. They have also heard how septic fields do not remove nitrogen from waste. And at this commission meeting, a researcher from the county’s academic partner at the University of Western Michigan described how tidal canals draw effluent out of nearby septic fields.
