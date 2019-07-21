About once a month, Alex Andreae takes his drone out to fly with his son. It's a fun experience for his kids, kind of like flying a kite.
"Having kids watch something flying around is always just a magical experience," he said.
Andreae, CEO of Pressure Games in Punta Gorda, said he mostly flies his drone in his backyard, though he's also taken it to Gilchrist Park. Flying around other people, though, can create potential problems.
"In general safety's a big concern," he said. "I've been hit by one of those wings before. It can hurt your finger; I can't imagine if it hit somewhere more soft."
The Charlotte County Sheriff's Office recently released safety tips for flying drones and information on where it's safe to fly.
Flying above 400 feet is not allowed per Federal Aviation Administration regulations.
Andreae said he would guess his drones could go up about 500 feet, but at that point, they're just a dot in the sky. When drones get too far out of range, the remote control can lose contact. Once, his just kept going forward according to his last command.
"I do remember running after it and not being excited about where it was going to land or who it was going to hit," he said.
Drones also need to be kept away from airports and other restricted airfields. KnowBeforeYouFly.org offers interactive maps so you can check the airspace above your intended flight area.
Recreational flyers who intentionally violate safety requirements or operate in a careless and reckless manner, could be liable for criminal or civil penalties. The Federal Aviation Administration's website on drones has information on which laws apply to your flight: http://www.faa.gov/uas.
Email: anne.easker@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.