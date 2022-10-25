The real estate market in Southwest Florida was already stabilizing when Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, but some real estate pundits foresee silver linings as prices have remained firm.
"I don't foresee seeing prices dropping," said Sharon Neuhofer, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-DeSoto, Inc. "Once we get past a little lull in November, I think prices are going to remain strong."
Prior to the storm, sales were off the peak of 2021 and the earlier part of 2022 as inventory built.
But in the region, prices remained strong.
"We are continuing the trend that we've seen for several months now where the number of closed sales is dropping, and prices are leveling off," Tony Veldkamp said.
Veldkamp is the 2022 president of the Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee.
"Inventory has also leveled off," he said. "Sellers seem to have a 'wait and see' attitude regarding the economy ... Prices continue to be very strong, but inventory has not increased significantly, which means that it is still a great time to sell."
Neuhofer said the hurricane "dealt us a new hand."
But there is a positive to be seen in the market. Many are working to get new pool cages and roofs, and soon Punta Gorda, which was largely rebuilt after Hurricane Charley, will have a second facelift.
"My gut is telling me we will have an influx of people who want to stay in the area and will probably move to Charlotte County," Neuhofer said.
She said the issue will be the supply chain, which was log jammed before. Now there is more demand as people rebuild from the storm.
Neuhofer said everybody will get rid of debris.
"Our area is going to be beautiful again but stronger to the new (building) code; the code works," she said. "I see sunny days again; I don't see gloom and doom."
Charlotte County
There were 309 closed sales for single family homes in September, down from 468 in August and down 34.4% for the year.
The median sale price of single family homes in September was $370,000, off $389,900 from August, but up 12.1% from September of 2021.
The trend was similar for townhomes and condos.
There were 59 closed sales in September; 85 in August, and down 40.4% for the year.
The median sale price of $309,000, off just $1,000 from August's median price, was still up 40.5% from September of 2021.
Inventory for single family homes was at 2.8 months; 1.8 months for townhomes and condos.
For the second month, the median percentage of the original listing price of single family homes was selling for less than 100% - 96.7% in September and 98.5% in August.
The median percentage of the original listing price for townhomes and condos was also off the 100% it had been getting for about a year; in September it was 97.4%; 96.7% in August.
Sarasota County
The median price for single family homes in Sarasota County increased year-over-year by 22.2% to $497,275, and the median price of Sarasota condos was $399,999 -- a 23.1% increase from last year.
"Historically, whenever Florida has a catastrophic event like Hurricane Ian, the real estate market bounces back very quickly with strong growth," Veldkamp said. "However, with the higher interest rates and rising inflation, this time may be different. Those factors may cause our market to continue to remain level with less of a bounce toward higher values."
Ian may have led to fewer closings and fewer listings during the month, he said.
"Since the storm arrived toward the end of September, many sales that were set to close before month end were either pushed back to October or canceled altogether," Veldkamp said.
In the North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton MSA, new listings decreased year-over-year by 22% to 1,225 new listings for single family homes, while new listings in the condo market decreased by 25.3% to 469 new listings.
North Port's statistics are also included in the Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc. reports.
When Charlotte County and North Port are combined, the median price of single family homes was $369,950, down from $383,000 in August, but up 15.6% for the year.
The median price of townhomes and condos in the region were $255,000, down from $310,000 in August, but still up 14.9% for the year.
Venice
The Venice Area Board of Realtors data for September shows 120 units were sold, ranging in price from $160,000 to more than $1 million (one sold), with most sales in the $350,000 to $499,999 range.
In August, 151 units were sold ranging in price from $180,000 to over $1 million, with most selling in the $400,000 to $599,999 range.
North Port sees biggest monthly mortgage payment increase
Veldkamp said higher interest rates and rising inflation may put a crimp on the housing price bounce that is typically seen after a hurricane in Florida.
An Axios story cites Zillow data showing North Port's typical mortgage payment of $2,572 has increased 102% from September 2021 to September 2022.
Zillow reported Florida has 9 of the top 10 fastest-growing monthly mortgage payments. Only Fort Myers' increase of 102.5% is higher than North Port, although Fort Myers' typical monthly mortgage payment is lower - $2,203.
North Port leads Miami, Lakeland, Orlando, Tampa, Jacksonville, Melbourne, and Daytona Beach in terms of the biggest mortgage increase and amount from September 2021 to September 2022.
