Real Estate

Southwest Florida's real estate market was stabilizing when Hurricane Ian hit. Some area real estate pundits foresee silver linings as prices have remained firm.

 FILE PHOTO

The real estate market in Southwest Florida was already stabilizing when Hurricane Ian ravaged the region, but some real estate pundits foresee silver linings as prices have remained firm.

"I don't foresee seeing prices dropping," said Sharon Neuhofer, president of Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-DeSoto, Inc. "Once we get past a little lull in November, I think prices are going to remain strong."


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments