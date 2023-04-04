Realtors in Sarasota County said, despite building inventory and a slowdown in sales, the area still remains a seller's market for home sales.
Charlotte County sales are still strong but slowing down.
"February continued the trend of fewer transactions in our area along with an increase in new listings when compared to last year," 2023 Realtor Association of Sarasota and Manatee President Brian Tresidder said. "We also saw an increase in median sales price as well, which is not surprising considering we are still in what many call a seller's market with less than 3.5 months of inventory."
Based on the number of properties under contract last month, the market is "closer to what we saw last year, which should indicate more closed sales in March," Tresidder said.
The median price of single-family homes and townhomes and condos in Sarasota County, increased.
Single-family homes in Sarasota County had a median sale price of $495,000, up 10% from a year ago, and townhomes and condos increased 4% to $385,000.
The median number of days between the listing date to contract date continued to increase in February in Sarasota County, with February marking the ninth straight month of year-over-year increases, according to the RASM monthly report.
"Buyers are trying to figure out how to get into the market," said Jim Mulvey, president of the Venice Area Board of Realtors.
He said the Hometown Heroes legislation signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis should help people of a certain income and credit score who are eligible, get a grant to help them purchase their home.
In the Venice market, although inventory is climbing, "going back the last five years it is still low on inventory compared to the pre-COVID market," he said.
In February, the median sale price of single family homes in Venice was $469,213, up 5.6% from February 2022 and higher than January's $442,000.
More people paid cash in February than in January for both single family homes and condos.
Mulvey said the higher mortgage interest rates are keeping some from entering the market, but there are no barriers to cash buyers.
The median price of condos and townhomes in Venice was unchanged from January, at $380,000, which is a 19.6% increase from February 2022.
Inventory levels in Venice were at a 3.8-month supply for single family homes, up from the previous month's 3.4 months and well above a 0.7 month supply in February 2022.
Condos followed the same inventory level pattern — 2.7 months for February, up from 2.4 months in January and 800% higher than the 0.3 month supply in February 2022.
According to the Rocket Homes housing market report for North Port, the city is still a seller's market.
In March, homes sold 19.7% more than they did a year ago. The March median sale price was $382,865.
It's different in Charlotte County.
"Inventory is continuing to increase and prices are slowly decreasing month after month," said Brian Helgemo, of the Helgemo Team Compass Realty in Punta Gorda.
But the county has "been less impacted than what was forecast by experts," he said.
Instead of calling Charlotte County a seller's or buyer's market, Helgemo called it a "correcting market."
Like Sarasota County markets, inventory is building. Cash buyers increased in February from the previous month.
According to the monthly report from Realtors of Punta Gorda-Port Charlotte-North Port-DeSoto, Inc., the median time to contract and time to sale for both single-family homes and townhomes and condos decreased.
Transactions were moving at a quicker pace, due in part to cash buyers who could close without going through the mortgage process.
The median sale price for single-family home in February was $370,000 — down 4.8% from a year ago, but up from January 2023's $365,000.
The median sale price of condos and townhomes was up in February by 11.7% from a year ago, at $295,000, but this was down from January's $315,000.
Inventory for single-family homes was at a 3.5 month supply and 3.4 months for condos and townhomes.
In February 2022 inventory levels were at a 1-month and 0.5 month supply for single-family homes and condos, respectively.
