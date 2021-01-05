2020 has not been an easy year, but with all the challenges and difficulties, opportunities have arisen, and the Boys & Girls Club is moving forward with a stronger than ever mission and hope for a fresh start in 2021.
We can’t let our kids stop dreaming of a great future, stop dreaming of being a star ... a doctor, police officer, fire fighter, lawyer, teacher, plumber, chef, nurse, salesperson or mechanic ... we must help make it okay to dream even when things are not perfect.
The holiday season is a wonderful time of year. It means many different things to people. Some see it as a time for shopping and gift giving. Others see it as a time for family gatherings and plenty of good food and cheer. For some people, the decorations, music, and special program celebrations are the best things about this season.
At the Boys & Girls Clubs of Charlotte County, we see it as a chance to celebrate all the magic that has taken place over the course of the past year and to thank our friends, family and partners for all the amazing things they have done to make a huge impact on the lives of the kids in Charlotte County.
What we learned in 2020 is that we have an amazing community, a giving community, a community that sacrifices and a community that cares.
How did we continue our mission?
By providing hope for our kids to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Through virtual programming, hours of planned fun and engaging activities with staff helped our kids stay connected.
We never furloughed or laid off staff, we provided over 3700 drive thru meals for kids in April and May, in addition parents and kids received resources to help them through the tough times.
Our families received Worden Farms produce, milk from Dakin Dairy, food from Harry Chapin, shoes from the Kiwanis Club, and we provided kids 13 weeks of free summer camp, including 12,779 snacks, lunches and dinners.
Our 2020 Champion of Youth is Geri Waksler.
Geri is known for her many years of leadership, support, friendship, dedication, sacrifice, determination and hard work, all in the best interest of Charlotte County youth. Her accomplishments are many. She is the founder of Charlotte Prep, Chair of the Charlotte Local Education Foundation, Chair of the Boys & Girls Club Board of Directors — this is just a small sample of the amazing work that she has done for Charlotte County.
On Dec. 2, the club celebrated the annual Reason for the Season event. Our kids sang Christmas carols and everyone enjoyed a social distanced festive environment.
That day we launched our year end giving campaign, with a $24,000 match from our wonderful supporters, Ms. Milly Hill and the Green Family.
For more information, visit www.bgcofcc.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.