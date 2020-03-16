All Charlotte County libraries and recreation centers will close Tuesday as commissioners schedule an emergency meeting at 8:30 a.m. the same day to discuss declaring a state of emergency.
The move to close the 10 facilities came minutes after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control advised a 10-person limit on public gatherings to prevent spread of the coronavirus. Last week, the county had set a 250-person limit.
The closings are currently scheduled through April 12, pending further updates.
The county’s Emergency Operations Center increased its activation to level 2, from the lowest level 3, on Monday morning. The highest is level 1. Level 2 is a partial activation of the center with limited staffing based on size and type of emergency, according to the county website.
For the state of emergency discussion, the county’s Emergency Management Director Patrick Fuller will speak before the board.
Also at the emergency meeting, the county’s Department of Health Director Joe Pepe will provide his second update on the coronavirus.
The public may attend and provide input at the commission meeting at 18500 Murdock Circle. Various advisory board meetings have been canceled.
“The main purpose of an emergency declaration is to streamline purchasing procedures for emergency supplies,” Public Information Officer Brian Gleason told the Sun. Increasing the activation level enhances interdepartmental and interagency communication and decision-making, he said.
No county employees are being laid off, Gleason said, and the county is investigating telecommuting options for some of its employees.
The Tuesday presidential primary election polling is scheduled to continue as planned. The county has advised residents they can watch government activities through online video on Facebook or on the county website: charlottecountyfl.com.
