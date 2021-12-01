SOUTH GULF COVE — A man returning to Florida was arrested on charges of dumping trash on a vacant lot on Cup Court in South Gulf Cove, according to reports released Wedneday.
Charlotte County deputies responded to a complaint Nov. 23 about a dumping, but could not track down the person who called.
Deputies found a 7-by-10-foot trash pile that included a patio table, a wooden planter, and several large plastic bags containing food, cardboard and miscellaneous garbage.
Deputies also found a letter inside the bags addressed to a "Timothy Fardo" of Bangor, Maine, as well as four receipts and a bank card with the same name.
Deputies returned to the trash pile Nov. 24 to look for more information. The new search turned up shipping labels address to a woman living on Chamberlain Boulevard in Port Charlotte.
Deputies spoke with the woman, who confirmed the containers with the shipping labels were hers and claimed not to know how they wound up at Cup Court.
The woman said Fardo was her boyfriend and was living with her. When asked if Fardo could have removed the items from the home and dumped them, she replied that she did not know.
Deputies discovered Fardo worked for a local roofing company. They visited his workplace Nov. 29 ask him about the trash pile. After seeing photos of Cup Court and the trash, Fardo reportedly admitted he had dumped it there, the report shows.
Fardo told deputies that he and his girlfriend have moved to Chamberlain Road a week ago, and he was cleaning out items left by the prior tenant.
"Fardo told (deputies) he grew up in the South Gulf Cove community and knew Cup Court was a popular location for dumping trash," read the arrest report.
Fardo, 25, was arrested and taken to Charlotte County Jail. He was charged with one count of littering in excess of 500 pounds of commercial or hazardous waste. He was released on $5,000 bond.
Despite the evidence collected from the dumping ground, Fardo's address listed by the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office in his arrest record is in Arcadia.
