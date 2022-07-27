The dreaded “r-word” is looming over the U.S. economy.
The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis will release much anticipated second quarter GDP numbers Thursday.
Those numbers will show whether the economy is in a recession — though the Biden administration is aggressively massaging the definition of an economic slowdown.
The U.S. economy contracted by -1.6% during the first quarter and a second negative quarter of GDP is traditionally defined as a recession. Some economic indicators foreshadow potential negative growth in the second quarter.
The Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank issues regular GDP growth projections. The central bank’s regional arm’s latest projection on July 19 also projects a -1.6% economic contraction in the second quarter.
That ticks down from a -1.5% projection July 15. Another Atlanta Fed economic growth projection is scheduled for today.
“They have us in a recession,” said Victor Claar, an economics professor at Florida Gulf Coast University, of the Atlanta Fed projections.
Claar said a second quarter of negative GDP growth will also further rattle economic confidence already dealing with a 9.1% national inflation rate. “I think people are going to get even more uneasy,” Claar said, pointing to continued rises in prices for food and shelter.
First quarter inflation was in the double digits for June in Seattle (10.1%), Baltimore (10.6%), Miami-Fort Lauderdale (10.6%), Phoenix (12.3%), urban parts of Alaska (12.4%) and Atlanta (11.5%), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Biden administration has pointed to recent drops in gasoline prices as the White House deals with 40-year highs in inflation and a potential recession just before the November midterm elections.
Gas prices averaged $4.36 per gallon nationally on Monday, July 25, according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report. That is down 66 cents from the record $5.02 per gallon mark set in June. But fuel prices are still up 38% from year ago when they average $3.16 per gallon.
In Oregon, gas prices averaged $5.17 per gallon on Monday, according to AAA. That is down from a record $5.55 per gallon on June 15 but up from $3.70 per gallon a year ago, according to the auto club.
What’s a recession?
The U.S. administration is also questioning the conventional definition of recession as the 2Q GDP numbers loom.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, who was among top administration officials who discounted inflation in 2021, said Sunday that two quarters of negative growth does not equate to a recession.
“That’s not the technical definition,” Yellen said Sunday on NBC’s Meet the Press, disputing the two-quarter recession definition and touted by the White House. “There is an organization called the National Bureau of Economic Research that looks at a broad range of data in deciding whether or not there is a recession. And most of the data that they look at right now continues to be strong. I would be amazed if they would declare this period to be a recession even if it happens to have two quarters of negative growth. We have a very strong labor market. When you are creating almost 400,000 jobs a month, that is not a recession.”
That follows an official pronouncement the White House Council of Economic Advisors also challenging a two-quarter recession definition.
“What is a recession?,” the White House economic council said in a July 21 statement. “While some maintain that two consecutive quarters of falling real GDP constitute a recession, that is neither the official definition nor the way economists evaluate the state of the business cycle. Instead, both official determinations of recessions and economists’ assessment of economic activity are based on a holistic look at the data — including the labor market, consumer and business spending, industrial production, and incomes. Based on these data, it is unlikely that the decline in GDP in the first quarter of this year — even if followed by another GDP decline in the second quarter — indicates a recession.”
The June Producer Price Index, which gauges inflation at the wholesale levels, came in a 11.3%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The Federal Reserve Bank, which also previously called the sustained inflation wage “transitory,” has already raised interest rates 150 basis points to curtail inflation. That has taken the steam out of the housing market and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has continued to say the rate hikes aim to bite into workers’ wages.
Independent economists see plenty of challenges with inflation, labor shortages, supply chain problems and their impacts on economic growth. They also point to the long-term impacts economic shutdowns, mass job losses and resulting central bank infusions and fiscal stimulus during the coronavirus pandemic in the U.S and across the globe.
Inflation and economic uncertainty have also been magnified by the impacts of Russia’s war in Ukraine, resulting U.S. and European sanctions as well as continued COVID shutdowns and restrictions of major Chinese ports and production centers.
“This is a tough environment. It’s unprecedented, honestly, so it’s hard to know if we’ll recover like we did after the inflationary/recessionary episode after World War II or if this will be more like the 1970’s,” said Anne Alexander, an economist and vice provost at the University of Wyoming. “COVID and our fiscal response, plus the war, took the economy, shook it, threw it down, and stomped on it, so its structure is different now. You can’t restart an entire economy in one fell swoop, meet pent up demand, and respond to a war-induced food and energy crisis easily. GDP growth is down, but the labor market is still nuts.”
