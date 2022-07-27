Yellen Inflation

Department of the Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before the House Ways and Means Committee during a hearing on Proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Budget on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, June 8, 2022. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)

 Jose Luis Magana/TownNews.com Content Exchange

The dreaded “r-word” is looming over the U.S. economy.

The U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Economic Analysis will release much anticipated second quarter GDP numbers Thursday.


0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments