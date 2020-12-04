PORT CHARLOTTE — When the question of whether to give the SWF Record & Hi-Fi Expo another spin in Port Charlotte this fall − and amid coronavirus − event organizers simply said, "Let's go for it."
"We had to ask ourselves if there would be interest," Mike Cline said. "If nothing else, we will keep our name out there. If it’s a smaller party, it's smaller; let’s just have it."
This will be the fourth record expo in Charlotte County for organizers Cline and Tom Baumhardt. The last one was in March, just prior to the start of pandemic-related lockdowns.
The event runs from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday at the Fraternal Order of Eagles 3296 building, 23111 Harborview Road in Port Charlotte.
A $4 admission fee and masks are required.
"When we had the idea of trying to do the expo (again) here in Port Charlotte, we had to coordinate things with the Fraternal Order of Eagles," Cline said. "We are going to be a mask-mandatory event. Gloves and hand sanitizer will also be available as people are enjoying looking through records."
Part of their motivation for holding the show is the lack of similar expos in the area, according to Cline.
"Tom and I have gone to some in Orlando and Fort Lauderdale several times," Cline said, "but we are pretty much the only record show in this part of the Gulf Coast that I can think of."
Cline is confident they will be able to provide a safe environment for record and hi-fi collectors.
Hi-fi — big in the 1960s and ’70s — refers to audio equipment known for high-fidelity sound reproduction, or near-perfect reproduction of an audio recording.
"What's fun about these things is that we are collector-generated," Cline said. "We are going to have some new faces and new music onsite and being able to talk to like-minded people is always a lot of fun.
"I’m looking forward to it and have some killer stuff I’m bringing."
As far as the goods that can be found at Sunday's expo, Cline said it will be "all over the map."
"There will be different stuff at each table," Cline said. "I just went through a box of records that I bought recently − and it was so crazy − there was a Miles Davis (jazz) record and right behind it was a blank, white album cover that turned out to be a hypnotism record.
"You just never know what you’re going to find and where you’ll find it."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.