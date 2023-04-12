Gov. Ron DeSantis

Visitors of the Florida governor's mansion would be shielded from public disclosure in some cases, based on a new Statehouse bill. The sponsor said he wants the bill passed, in part, because of increased interest in Gov. Ron DeSantis.

TALLAHASSEE — The names of certain guests at the governor’s mansion would not be disclosed to the public under Senate and House bills that also would shield travel records of the governor and other state leaders.

In party-line votes Tuesday, the Republican-controlled Senate Rules Committee and House Judiciary Committee approved the bills (SB 1616 and HB 1495), positioning them to go to the full Senate and House.


   
