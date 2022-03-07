MURDOCK — Two months after revealing problems with filling jobs in Charlotte County Community Services, the numbers have only gone up, Director Tommy Scott told the Recreation Advisory Committee.
“Last month, we were holding steady at 103 vacancies,” Scott said. “As of last Friday, we were at 109.”
And seven employees are resigning to pursue other opportunities including the military or opening a business, he said.
In early January, there were 106 vacancies with the most common position going unfilled is that of life guard followed by maintenance personnel.
“We’re doing all we can to provide service, but it’s continuing to be a struggle,” Scott said.
In January, Scott asked county administration to consider converting some of the department’s 350 jobs to full time. About 50% are part-time.
The county government has a lot of vacancies in many departments, Deputy County Administrator Emily Lewis told The Daily Sun. Executive management is still evaluating Community Services’ request to covert positions to full-time, she said, in terms of the financial impact of providing benefits that were not provided to part-time staff.
The county is also working with a consultant on a wage and salary study, she said, which would address a proposed $15-an-hour minimum wage. The wages in Community Services go as low as $10 an hour. A recently state law will require $15 as a minimum by 2026.
“We are finding that the starting salaries for some of these positions has also proven to be a recruitment challenge,” she said.
Staffing shortages are becoming more critical as local recreation activities ramp up with the county’s growing population and retreat from pandemic restrictions. For example, Scott said, people paying for parking at the county beach went from 800-900 a week a few months ago to 2,400 last week.
The new Centennial Park pool is also performing as promised three years ago during construction. That promise was that it would attract out-of-state college and club swim teams, which is happening, staff said.
Committee Chairman Bill Dryburgh asked Scott if the popularity of new facilities is putting too much pressure on existing staff.
The department has adjusted to shortages by changing some tasks from daily to weekly, except for safety measures, Scott said.
“They’re doing a great job,” he said of his staff, “But they’re beat.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.