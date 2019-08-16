By BETSY CALVERT
Staff Writer
PORT CHARLOTTE — This is a weekend to combine shopping with opinion sharing about Charlotte County’s parks and recreation facilities.
The county has hired a consulting firm, Downs & St. Germain, that is already surveying residents and will be out this weekend at the Port Charlotte Town Center mall as well as at parks and libraries.
This is the county’s first statistically valid survey about what the public thinks of the parks and recreation options offered, county Resource Manager Mike Koenig said. That means the survey is designed to realistically reflect how different groups of people feel about parks and recreation in this county. Online surveys may not be as accurate, he said.
The surveyors are already out in force at the mall, at the county administration building, at parks, libraries and at the Cultural Center. In the mall, Koenig said, you’ll see them near the food court. The questions take about five minutes.
This is the last weekend, Koenig said, unless the consultant feels like they need more people to reach the 600-person goal.
Surveyors will be collecting some demographics, such as age and whether you are a full-time resident.
One of the things surveyors are collecting information about is what locals know of the county’s recreation offerings, what they use, and what they would like to see.
“We want to know what people know about us,” Koenig said. “That will tell us whether we need to market better.”
Also, surveyors will ask why citizens don’t use the facilities or parks. Is it too expensive or the wrong hours?
“It will help us to understand what barriers there are for people that want to participate in programs or activities,” he said. “These barriers may include facility hours of operation, program schedules, distance to facilities and transportation, or cost of programs.”
An open-ended question will allow people to give their suggestions.
An example of an amenity the county got caught short on is pickleball courts, Koenig said. These surveys can help the county predict better what interests are rising.
“Our hope is that we would find out about it a little bit sooner,” he said.
This information gathered will also be evaluated in light of goals and objectives set in the county’s Parks and Recreation Master Plan that was adopted in 2017.
“Making decisions based on community feedback leads to higher quality park and recreation amenities and programming attuned to local needs,” Koenig said.
Email: betsy.calvert@yoursun.com
