Flooding on Jacaranda Boulevard

Jacaranda Boulevard had a lot of flooding on Thursday morning after Hurricane Ian hit. 

 GONDOLIER PHOTO BY JOSEPH JOHN ORCHULLI II

The American Red Cross is staffing a hotline to help people locate missing loved ones in the wake of Hurricane Ian.

Charlotte County issued a news release to direct residents and family of residents to the Reunification Plan offered by the Red Cross.

