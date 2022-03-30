PORT CHARLOTTE — Charlotte County Commissioners have called an emergency meeting to consider declaring a burn ban throughout the county.
The meeting was announced Wednesday afternoon only hours after the National Weather Service in Tampa issued a red flag warning for the county, along with Sarasota and DeSoto counties and others.
If approved, the emergency order will likely ban outdoor burning such as yard waste and recreational fires, as well as the private use and discharge of fireworks and sparklers, according to County Communications Manager Brian Gleason.
The ban will not include outdoor grills, nor will it affect burn permits from the Florida Forest Service.
The emergency meeting is set for 8 a.m., April 5, in Room 119 of the Charlotte County Administration Center, 18500 Murdock Circle, Port Charlotte.
The public is invited to attend and provide input. For information, call 941-743-1944.
The NWS red flag warning was in effect from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday for inland Charlotte and Sarasota counties, as well as DeSoto County.
Polk, Hardee, Citrus, Hernando, Pasco, Hillsborough, Manatee and Lee counties were also included.
This comes days after the Florida Forestry Service announced that Charlotte County was in the “extreme” risk category — the highest end of the fire danger scale — March 28, only to dial it down to "high" risk the next day.
With Wednesday's red flag warning, NWS representatives advised any developing fires will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
Forecasts show Wednesday's highs nearing 89 degrees with a southeast wind of 14 to 21 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph. Thursday's humidity should be around 30 to 35%.
Temperatures should drop to around 67 degrees tonight, making for a breezy evening with a south southeast wind of 13 to 15 mph and gusts as high as 20 mph.
NWS Meteorologist Christianne Pearce told The Daily Sun high winds and low humidity, along with higher temperatures, often lead to fire weather conditions such as brushfires.
"Those factors are definitely pulling into that," she said. "But upcoming rain conditions will definitely help. The humidity will go way up when rain comes around and that will decrease need for red flag issues."
NWS forecasts a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms for Thursday night.
"We are in a marginal risk for severe weather starting late Thursday evening," Pearce said. "Thunderstorms could come through into Friday and all the way to Sunday there is a chance of thunderstorms and showers."
For Friday, showers are likely, as well as a thunderstorm before 2 p.m. The chance of showers and thunderstorms will continue into the evening.
For Saturday, there is a 50% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m., with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms Saturday night.
Come Sunday, there is a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms with only a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.
The Florida Forestry Service updates the statewide Fire Danger Index with maps daily, indicating which counties are likeliest to face fires.
