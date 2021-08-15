Our stories can sometimes be weeks old and still get tens of thousands of new pageviews because of the power of social media and Google.
And we saw that last week with our story on red tide hitting Englewood. The story is three weeks old but still was the most-read on our website.
This is not surprising. Whether we have lived through it or simply read about it, red tide is scary stuff. It not only kills fish, eels and even manatees but causes breathing problems in humans.
When red tide landed on Englewood's shores, I'm guessing that tens of thousands of local people read the story. And then they shared the story, with it eventually making its way to the snowbirds, who then shared it some more.
I'm hoping that we don't have to run many more stories on red tide but the odds seem to be against us. After what happened in St. Petersburg, we all keep wondering when that will happen to us.
To read the original story, visit:
OK, let's move on with the rest of the Top Five:
#2: Protester in Nazi garb outside school arrested for harassment
If you've never met Andrew Sheets, let me give you a quick description -- he often dresses up as a Nazi, uses profanity and likes to say his rights are being violated.
Last week, the Punta Gorda Police Department had enough of him. Sheets earlier in the month had stood in front of Sallie Jones Elementary School -- dressed as a Nazi.
Since then, he has worn clothing and held signs displaying profanity, gotten into shouting matches with parents, officers and others, used vulgarities, spoken out against abortion, and more, states the police report.
Police collected evidence and arrested Sheets. Punta Gorda Police Chief Pamela Davis summed it up this way:
"We fully support the right of citizens to peacefully protest," she said. "However, this individual was not peacefully protesting. Standing in front of a school harassing children and parents, creating a disturbance that was potentially violent, creating a situation where a school is unable to start on time, and making children afraid to attend school is not a peaceful protest."
Sheets, 56, faces charges of interfering with the administration of education institution and breach of peace-disorderly conduct.
#3: StingRays, sales, Chipotle and Cheddars
When I talk to other newspaper editors across the country, we invariably talk about what stories get read the most. For me, it's always fun to say, "Food. If we write about food, people will read it and then share it."
And that's true again this week, as it has been nearly every week for years (except for the months restaurants were on COVID-19 lockdown). This week, our sensational food columnist, Sue Wade, writes about eateries that are changing hands -- and one historic restaurant that is up for sale.
The one that likely will capture your imagination is the sale of the 4,400-square-foot Muscle Car City restaurant — StingRays Bar & Grill — whose 175 seats had been turned legs-up since April. You'll need to read her column to find out who bought it and what is planned for it. Wait until you see the photo of what the inside looks like.
I, personally, am not a foodie but I was saddened to learn that Wheelers in Arcadia is up for sale. Wheelers has been open since 1929. Think about that for a moment. This eatery has been open since before the Great Depression. I've had the good fortune of having amazing country food in there on a few occasions.
The woman who owns it is retiring and has put the restaurant, as well as an adjacent home and property, up for sale. I truly hope somebody buys this piece of history and keeps it going so that Wheelers can celebrate turning 100 years old in roughly eight years.
You can read the full story about all these restaurants (and others) at:
#4: Domestic shooting leads to standoff in Punta Gorda
This was such an odd story as it unfolded. A woman had apparently shot at her boyfriend at a Punta Gorda home but he managed to get away without being hit.
Then the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office arrived on the scene. They figured out what happened and told the woman to come out of her house. She refused.
So the Sheriff's Office showed restraint and brought in a crisis negotiation team. She still refused to come out, despite knowing that there was nowhere to go. This ended up being a standoff that lasted into the early evening, when she finally gave up and came out. The full story can be read at:
#5: Spencer Stephens was a unique teen
When a young person here passes away, our communities respond in a big way. We saw that with the thousands of people who read and then shared our feature story on the late Spencer Stephens, an 18-year-old from Englewood who died in a car crash on I-75.
When you read this story on Spencer, you will be amazed at how much he accomplished in such a short span of time. The 2020 Lemon Bay High School graduate loved fashion. He worked as an associate and stylist at American Eagle Outfitters, a trendy retail store at Port Charlotte Town Center mall and last month at the company’s Tampa International Mall store. He also liked modeling store clothing at scenic places and posted them to his 2,578 Instagram followers.
For somebody who is local, that is a lot of social media presence. In fact, he was growing his followers at such a great pace that American Eagle Outfitters named him a social media influencer.
He was a member of the high school band and was named the 2019 Homecoming King. And he was involved in a myriad of community projects.
Because of his love of fashion, his family is asking those who attend his memorial service to dress up, or to "dress to the nines," as one family member put it.
To learn more about this amazing teen and how much he contributed to his family, his church and his community, visit:
Ronald Dupont Jr. is the digital editor for The Daily Sun and the Venice Gondolier. He can be reached at Ronald.Dupont@YourSun.com.
