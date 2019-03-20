The redfish population got a boost late Tuesday morning as more than 2,000 were released into Charlotte Harbor.
“We had people talking about are we going to cancel this thing” due to the rain, said Brian Gorski, executive director of Coastal Conservation Association of Florida. “The redfish don’t care, they’re already wet.”
CCA, a nonprofit organization of saltwater anglers, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Duke Energy, released around 2,000 juveniles and 30 adult redfish at Ponce de Leon Park in Punta Gorda as part of a red tide recovery initiative.
The morning’s rainy weather was not a deterrent for many local families.
“My family and I fish the harbor all the time,” said Harold Roebuck, who brought his grandsons, Korbin, 8, and Carter, 6, to the event.
“We’re getting these guys (grandsons) involved in the restock effort,” Roebuck said. “The restock is for their generation to keep the species going and to encourage future, continuous restock efforts.”
The 2,000 juveniles ranged from 4 to 7 inches and were sent through large black tubing into the harbor from tanks in one of the team’s trucks. The 30 adult fish, ranging from 21 to 31 inches in length, were kept in four large tanks and released in knee-high water off the boat ramp at Ponce Park.
One adult female in her first spawn cycle can produce between a million to two million fish, according to Gorski.
“Of the 30 adults we release in each county, let’s say half are females … that’s a lot of potential little guys out there to help replenish this iconic species for Florida,” Gorski said.
One by one, Gorski and his team put each adult fish in a “live-release bag” — like a large shopping bag that holds water — and handed them off to the kids, their parents, and other young adults waiting in line. They would then pass the bag to a member of the release team who would set the adult redfish free.
Lacey Hay and her son Avery, 9, helped each other carry their redfish from the truck to the boat ramp.
“We hated seeing the red tide over the summer and what it did to the area,” Hay said when asked why it is important for her and her son to be there.
“(The fish) was really heavy,” Avery said.
The adults released Tuesday were on average about 5 to 6 pounds with most being over 25 inches in length, according to Leiza Fitzgerald of CCA.
Communities along the southwest coast of Florida have been coming together to help revive the redfish population in the Gulf of Mexico after last summer’s red tide decimated the species’ population.
In February, CCA, FWC and Duke Energy released more than 8,000 juvenile and adult redfish in Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee counties.
A similar number of the species were released in Lee and Collier counties last week. Ponce Park was the team’s last stop for this spring’s release efforts; however, they are considering other similar release efforts up in the Florida Panhandle.“With this stop, we will have released around 16,000 redfish into Southwest Florida waters,” Gorski said. “This has been a huge success. It’s always great to see the public get so enthusiastic about the releases.”
All the redfish were artificially bred, hatched and reared, and were donated by the Duke Mariculture Center in Crystal River. The FWC teamed with CCA and Duke Energy in the fall of 2018. The project is funded by Duke Energy, an electric power holding company.
“After the red tide had such an effect on the area and local businesses, I think it’s important to help get the red drum (redfish) back into the area,” said Rose Morghan, 17. “Plus, they are a really beautiful fish and I like to handle them.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.