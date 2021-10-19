ENGLEWOOD — Blow eastern breezes, blow away the red tide.
Wind direction, especially from the east, is a friend of beachgoers and those who live along Lemon Bay and other local waterways when the red tide algae and its airborne toxins hug shorelines.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission will be issuing its mid-week red tide report Tuesday on myfwc.com.
"In the Gulf, the swells during the night covered the (dead) fish and eels of Sunday with sand, but more are floating on the surface and a few has washed ashore," Jean Ranallo told The Daily Sun on Monday in an email.
She enjoys morning swims daily at the public Manasota Beach.
Wind direction has played a part over the past week whether or not beach goers or others sensed red tide in the air.
While the red tide algae is natural to the Gulf in concentrations less than 10,000 cells per liter of water, when concentrations exceed 100,000 liter of water people can suffer from throat irritations, coughing, other respiratory and other ailments. The intense concentrations kills fish and other marine life.
According to Mote Marine Laboratory beach report at visitbeaches.org Tuesday, Manasota Beach still saw dead fish floating in the water. Scattered dead fish washed ashore along Venice Beach. But on either beach, no one reported throat irritations.
Not the case on Nokomis Beach on Casey Key, where people experienced throat irritations and fish washed ashore, the report stated.
The wildlife commission posts the results of water samples taken throughout the state. Those samples explain why some residents on the eastern shoreline of Lemon Bay tasted red tide in the air over the past eight days.
Two water samples taken last week from Lemon Bay — one south of the Tom Adams Bridge and another at Indian Mound Park — turned up low and very low concentrations.
Similar concentrations were discovered in Gasparilla Sound, while even stronger, medium concentrations were found in the samples from Gasparilla and Boca Grande passes. Medium concentrations turned up in the one sample taken from the mouth of Charlotte Harbor.
