Has the time come to end any of the three redevelopment zones of Port Charlotte?
Charlotte County commissioners are lining up on different sides of some issues, such as whether to shut down the Charlotte Harbor Community Redevelopment Agency. They agreed to set aside a day in the near future to debate the issues.
Commissioner Christopher Constance started the ball rolling last week when he told his fellow board members he wants to end the Charlotte Harbor CRA. This is where the Sunseeker mega-resort is poised to rise on the waterfront.
“I think we’ve met the majority of the mission. It’s never going to be perfect,” he said.
For the Parkside CRA, however, Constance wants to keep it going and ramp up the action.
“I think that we need to discuss what we’re going to do for the future … maybe dusting off the master plan and looking at opportunities for increasing heights and densities.”
Parkside is the county’s central mid-century housing development with higher vacancy rates and higher crime than other neighborhoods.
Redevelopment zone legislation allows communities to identify areas that are economically stagnant, and write new zoning rules to encourage growth and vitality.
For example, new zoning laws in Charlotte Harbor allow Sunseeker resort to pursue its plan to build 90 feet above the flood level. In exchange, they agreed to build a harbor walk with public access.
The Murdock Village zone north of El Jobean Road, has a developer ready to roll. It is virtually empty, making redevelopment easier. But the county incurred $128 million in debt about 15 years ago to acquire land for development.
Redevelopment zones cannot be closed with outstanding debt, said the county’s lawyer, Janette Knowlton.
Commissioner Ken Doherty voiced his concerns that the Charlotte Harbor region still needs help, even with Sunseeker breaking ground.
“We’ve had things on Harborview (Road) that still need to be addressed,” he said. “I’m not sure it’s time to terminate that CRA.”
Each redevelopment zone brings with it costs for the county, but also the potential for major new cash infusion if they succeed. The new money comes from new property taxes, construction impact fees and commercial activity. Some, not all of the property taxes, are reinvested in the redevelopment zone
For example, the Sunseeker resort, just in its initial buildout, could contribute $1.3 million to its CRA trust fund in the coming years. It’s a fraction of the other taxes, such as for schools, police, fire and also impact fees, that Sunseeker will soon pay the county as a whole.
Constance thinks everything should go to the county as a whole.
“I think those moneys … would probably be better put to the general fund over time,” he said.
Delmar Wooden, member of the Charlotte Harbor Redevelopment Agency Advisory Committee, disagrees with closing that CRA. Many projects in Charlotte Harbor call for investment, he said — an example being the county Historical Center that was demolished and was to have been rebuilt.
“Everything just stopped getting done, once Sunseeker came,” Wooden said of the region that includes the Port Charlotte waterfront and up U.S. 41 beyond Harborview Road. “It looks like the county felt like this was all the development they want in Charlotte Harbor.”
The county’s Redevelopment Manager Joshua Hudson pointed out another example of a future Charlotte Harbor project not related to Sunseeker. This is an industrial neighborhood north of Harborview Road that is full of code violations. It could use some attention, he said.
Several commissioners agreed that Parkside needs to remain a CRA, and could be ripe for new projects.
“Anytime we can talk about Parkside, I want to talk about it,” Commissioner Joe Tiseo told the Sun.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.