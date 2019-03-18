"One redfish at a time."
"That's what we're talking about," said Brian Gorski, executive director of Coastal Conservation Association of Florida, a nonprofit social organization of saltwater anglers.
CCA, along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission and Duke Energy, will release around 2,000 juvenile and 30 adult redfish at Ponce de Leon Park (3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway) at 11 a.m. Tuesday, as part of a red tide recovery initiative.
Communities along the southwest coast of Florida have been coming together to help revive the redfish population in the Gulf of Mexico after last summer's red tide decimated the species' population by the thousands.
A similar number of the species were released in Lee and Collier Counties last week. After Tuesday's event at Ponce Park, more than 6,000 redfish will have been released in Southwest Florida in March.
"I think it’s a great project," said Betty Staugler, Charlotte County extension agent of the Florida Sea Grant with the University of Florida and expert on the state's coastal waterways. Although they are not involved with this initiative, the Florida Sea Grant supports research, education and extension to conserve coastal resources in Florida.
"We certainly saw some impacts to the fisheries as a result of red tide," Staugler said. "It wasn't nearly as bad as you would think when you see the dead fish on the shoreline but we were fortunate to have the big (Charlotte) harbor as a refuge for fish. This a great project to jump-start their recovery."
In February, FWC, CCA and Duke Energy released more than 8,000 juvenile and adult redfish in Pasco, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Sarasota and Manatee Counties.
"One adult female in their first spawn cycle can produce between a million to two million fish in the water," Gorski said. "Of the 30 adults we release in each county, let’s say half are females ... that’s a lot of potential little guys out there to help replenish this iconic species for Florida."
The redfish or red drum is a game fish found in the Atlantic Ocean from Massachusetts to Florida and in the Gulf of Mexico from Florida to Northern Mexico and is in the genus Sciaenops. FWC currently has them designated as a catch-and-release species.
All the redfish being released as part of the replenish initiative have been artificially bred, hatched and reared, and were donated by the Duke Mariculture Center in Crystal River. The FWC teamed with CCA and Duke Energy in the fall of 2018. The project is funded by Duke Energy, an electric power holding company.
"We are only able to do this because of Duke Energy and the center’s contribution," Gorski said. "They are funding this entire project. They deserve the props. We were just lucky enough to partner with them."
Email: Daniel.Sutphin@yoursun.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.