If you’re in the Charlotte Harbor area, it’s hard to miss. Sunseeker resort is growing up and across as construction of the large project booms.
Sunseeker as an idea came to light in Charlotte County around 2017 after Redmond quietly bought up 22 acres of waterfront land in Charlotte Harbor. Redmond’s background before Allegiant involved hotels in Las Vegas, where the budget airline is based. Allegiant itself has attracted interest in the stock market, and investors have questioned executives on whether they should be branching out into resort building and management.
But Allegiant continues to blaze its own trail, aiming for a bigger piece of the travel market.
After extensive negotiations with county, state and federal regulators, Sunseeker broke ground in 2019. The project was phased back from nine to three nine-story towers to start. There will be a waterfront walkway and restaurants available to the public.
Construction began underground with new utilities, drainage, sea walls and structural support to elevate the buildings in the hurricane impact zone. At present, hundreds of workers are on site using six giant cranes moving cement to build the growing structures.
The Sun spoke last week with Allegiant Travel Co. President John Redmond, Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins, and Director of Corporate Communications Hilarie Grey, on the project’s status.
Here’s what they had to say:
It’s been almost 3 years now. Are you impatient for this thing to be up and running? How often are you here?
Redmond: You always want things to happen quickly when you’re as excited as we are, but I’m also a realist, and I know it takes time to build stuff, having done this on several occasions in the past... It’s going to be absolutely beautiful when it’s done... I will be coming in with some frequency as we move forward. I’ll actually be coming in on Saturday (Feb. 22) and I’ll be in the state of Florida all week, not only visiting (Sunseeker) but also visiting our other (airline) bases in St. Pete as well as Sanford....Going forward, I’ll start to come in with some regularity ... more as you get closer towards the end.
(Redmond pointed out that the new construction is on only 8 of the 22 acres along the west side of U.S. 41 at the Peace River bridge in Charlotte Harbor. Allegiant chose to build on the narrowest part of the property by design.)
Redmond: We wanted to build on the most difficult part of the site first ... realizing that the rest would be a lot easier to do.
Are those 8 acres the most dramatic?
Redmond: It will all be magnificent. All of it will have water views.
Will the larger areas that are now undeveloped be used for worker or public parking?
Redmond: In any destination that’s trying to attract a customer whether you’re a grocery store or a resort, you need to have parking for employees as well as customers. If you don’t, you won’t survive....Both of those (worker and public parking) are being addressed in phase 1.
It looks like you are also building a parking structure within these 8 acres of phase 1, right?
Redmond: We’re saving the best and most proximate parking for the customers, and we have surface parking on the vacant land. We’re going to use some of that (vacant land) to be able to put a surface level parking lot for the employees.
For people who are not staying at the resort but want to use the restaurants, where would they park?
Redmond: The structured parking lot.
Is that going to cost them something?
Redmond: We haven’t made all those decisions, but chances are for people that are coming to the resort and actually using the facilities, eating, drinking, shopping, a lot of businesses , what they do is you validate for people who conduct commerce. We intend to make sure that anyone who is doing those sorts of activities, we will accommodate them...for others, we haven’t made any final decisions yet as to what to do.
You’ve talked about the construction as an economic contribution to this area. We haven’t been able to get a strong sense of how that is happening in terms of where these people staying or are they being hired locally... What gives you a sense that the construction part of this is a local economic contribution?
Redmond: At this stage of the construction projection, there’s something like 350 people, construction workers, there a day on average so what would these 350 people be doing if they weren’t working on this project? Right off the bat, there’s a huge economic impact just by us hiring 350 a day not to mention the support staff that aren’t there — that are involved in the project as well ... The number of people that leave the site on their way home to go to the Race Track (gas station), they’re filling up their car with gas, they’re running in during lunch buying soda, water, sandwiches ... Where everyone lives, I have no idea.”
We talked to a few construction workers a few months ago, and they said they were coming from Miami.
Redmond: It’s hard to draw conclusions from talking to a handful of people but several of the people I’ve talked to are more proximate than Miami. They’re coming from Sarasota, Fort Myers, maybe as far down as Naples and Marco. For people to drive an hour to get to work, and of course living here in Nevada and before that California, people commuting an hour, hour and a half to go to work is nothing ... It’s the same thing for trades people, they’re coming from all over the place. Whether some of them go home on the weekend, I have no idea ... All I know is we’re employing a lot of people in high paying jobs, and they’re very happy.
A Charlotte County commissioner spoke with someone at Caesar’s Palace, and he said they were paying them $19 an hour, and he still couldn’t keep housekeepers...How are you going to deal with the issue in some of the low wage jobs where the larger numbers are needed, particularly with limits on guest immigrant workers and low unemployment?
Redmond: You can’t compare one market to another..Caesar’s is competing with some of the largest hotels in the world. Every one of those hotels..there’s 3,000 plus rooms...These are massive resorts that have their own challenges. We’re a lot different. (starting with 680 rooms and suites) There’s no doubt our particular resort, Sunseeker, will be the employer of choice...We don’t think there’s going to be any problems...People are going to want to work there, here..I know when I’m there and I’m chatting with people and they have no idea who I am, I might be down at a restaurant at Fort Myers or at even something on Marion in Punta Gorda, and they’re all ‘Oh, we can’t wait for it to open. As soon as it opens, we’re running over there.’...Everybody wants to work at the best place...That’s what we are going to be there, and then , of course, we have a larger company like Allegiant behind all this. The benefit packages are much different than a stand alone...Those are small restaurant operations . They do very well, but they may not be able to offer a benefits package like Allegiant...One of the reason people are going to want to work there is the tips...If you just use a food and beverage number...$50 million in food and beverage revenue, you’re talking about a lot of money, you’re talking about $10 million that all these employees will share.
Do you think that most of the employees will not be full time?
Redmond: Our expectation is a lot of these will be full time ... Full time ... a maid or a bartender would have the same benefits package as Micah (Chief Operating Officer Micah Richins).
Richins: Housekeepers are near and dear to my heart because, if you don’t have the right kind of housekeeping, you can’t run a hotel. In 25 years in Las Vegas, whether it was a situation where unemployment was very, very low or during recessionary times when unemployment was high, it’s still a challenge to find housekeepers...It wasn’t too hard to find housekeeping at Bellagio, MGM or Mirage (referring to the premier resorts). It might have been harder to find them at Circus Circus or Excalibur ... When there is a shortage of employees, the best people want to work at the very best places ... People have talked about recruitment as a challenge ... We started this a year ago or more...We have been filling roles. It has been a very, very rewarding experience in finding the kind of talent we have found for this property. It’s an interesting mix of people. Some people have come from Las Vegas. A significant number of people have come from the local markets ... If you were to go to our preview center you’ll find three delightful women in there. Everyone of them came from a local market ....The moral of the story is as we are in the area, we are coming across talent. We will move through the market and assess the talent and attract the very best people.”
Redmond: On the question of full and part time. If you’re a restaurant that’s open 7 days a week and the only busy time frame you have is Friday and Saturday nights, it’s hard to hire people to work nights working 40 hours a week when the only busy time you have is Friday and Saturday nights. Operations like that have a lot of part time employees, because they’re dealing with the variability in their schedule . When you look at a resort on the other hand, we’re going to have something like 785 keys when we open. When that resort is full, and you have something like 1,500 people staying that are going downstairs and eating three meals a day or maybe its one or two meals and going down to Marion street for the other meals, my point is there is a lot of predictable volume, and because of that you can hire more full time employees. We’ll have a mix of full time and part time, but because of the demand at our resort and it’s not going to have the same variability as that restaurant example I used, we are not going to have a lot of part time employees.
You have said your business model is to keep people on site. Local businesses want some of the business. Do you have a ball park feeling for how much you expect them to stay on site?
(speaking of a local hotel) Their business model is not to offer anything but breakfast..Our business model is to have a variety of restaurants, 17 different venues. Our business model is not only to offer a lot of variety for our customers, but also to attract a lot of people from other locations like (the other hotel) whose model doesn’t accommodate lunch and dinner. It’s not like that we want to keep everyone on property. When people go on vacation they’re going to do whatever they want to do and we want them to do that. They’re going to go visit the Vietnam Replication Memorial (in Punta Gorda) and all these other wonderful things in the area...They might drive down to Fort Myers for the day and go seashell hunting...If they dine once with us or three times in a day, that’s going to be by choice. Like any competition in any market, it makes everyone better. The benefactor of that is the consumer...The consumer says, ‘Wow, this restaurant that I went to that was starting to go downhill ,now all of the sudden their service levels have come up. Their food quality comes up.’...We are making the entire market better because we’re elevating people’s game.”
Are you a success if everyone never leaves the Sunseeker site?
Redmond: We don’t want to design something to be a trap that keeps everyone in. Whether someone wants to drive off property or walk across the bridge and go to Punta Gorda, that’s going to be their choice. We’re not going to close the doors and make sure everybody stays there. We’re going to have a lot of variety and a lot of fun.
You have said recently there is going to be another pool. Is that going to be available upon opening and where is it going to be?
Redmond: When the company originally conceived Sunseeeker, one of the things we master planned into that was a very large ground pool ... No one in the U.S. has a pool that big ... This was something that we thought would be an incredible attraction ... The idea is to try to create an experience in an environment that’s enjoyed by all, and multi-generational ... We put one of the roof because there’s a high desire among consumers and travelers to have a variety of experiences and one of those experiences is a roof top pool ... We wanted to be able to distinguish ourselves in a crowded field ... You can’t accommodate a resort that’s completely built out on that site all on that rooftop pool deck. It would be too many people. We know we have to have something on the ground. We still intend to build a very, very large pool, and hopefully as long as 1,000 feet. This would be the first phase of that, and it would be a very significant size and a very special location. We would like to have it open at the same time as the resort opens, but it might trail a little bit beyond or past the opening date of the resort, but our intention is to try to open it if we can at the same day as the resort opens.
Is that (opening) going to be June 2021?
Redmond: We believe we can get the resort done, the physical part of it, that would enable us to open the resort in April. Having said that, we also know there could be weather challenges with the state obviously with hurricane season. When we’re putting rooms on the market for a guest to buy, we don’t want a situation where we put them out there in April and all these people book in April and then we have to refund all their money. It’s not a very good experience as a guest and that’s not the first impression you want is a bunch of upset people ... We don’t want to put ourselves in that position so while we think the physical product will be ready in April we have made the first rooms available in for the month of June (2021) ... When we get to the fourth quarter, call it around October when we’re done with hurricane season, we would pick a month that we would open so we would have a much better degree of certainty because we would be through a hurricane season, and that month could be April but we don’t know. We have to wait until we get to the fourth quarter ... When we get to January of 2021, we would be in a position to pick a day (of the month).
Grey: If there are folks that have booked for that first week of June (2021), they’ll get a call to say, ‘Hey was your intent to be with us the week of the opening?’ and if that tracks to earlier, then we would move them, so if somebody’s who’s really excited and wants to be there (for the opening), they’ll have that option.
What about worker housing. Do you have a strategy in case the local government isn’t able to come up with any solutions by the time you’re ready?
Redmond: No, Mike and I both worked here in Las Vegas a long period of time ... These aren’t impoverished people. People sometimes think that people are making $5 an hour and are looking for a house to accommodate that, and that couldn’t be further from the truth. People always seem to find housing that works in these resort environments, because the wages that they earn — wages and tips — are something that allows them to do that ... we’re not hearing any problems ... Micah deals with our employees at the golf course (Kingsway). These are greens keepers and jobs you would not traditionally associate with someone making six figures, and no one’s been complaining about anything. Everyone has been finding housing and finding housing that’s acceptable to them, so whether they go to North Port or go down to Fort Myers or go inland further ... everyone seems to be very happy and again, a one-hour commute is not a big deal to go to work.
You said earlier to investors that buildings would be at five stories by now.
(Hilarie Grey” “What you’re seeing is there are three buildings on the site and they’re at different levels.”
(Redmond.)”There’s a reason behind that because each building is different so that’s why they’re pacing different.. Obviously, the entire resort we intend to open all at the same time. It’s not that we’re going to open up only one tower or one restaurant. All three towers will open at the same time as well as all the restaurants. When we open, it that means everything is ready to go.”
You said the buildings would be buttoned up in June or July.
“I use the month of July as being when we believe when the towers would be completely topped off and wrapped. We also would intend to have a topping off party when we get to that point...That would all be announced well in advance because it would be a big media event.”
