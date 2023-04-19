Disney DeSantis

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building, Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

 John Raoux — staff, AP

TALLAHASSEE - After Gov. Ron DeSantis refueled a battle this week with Walt Disney Co., a Senate committee Wednesday will take up a proposal aimed at undoing an agreement between Disney and the former Reedy Creek Improvement District board.

Sen. Blaise Ingoglia, R-Spring Hill, filed the proposal Tuesday as an amendment to a broader development-related bill (SB 1604).


   
