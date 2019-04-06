Charlotte County high schools may begin classes at 7:10 a.m., 15 minutes earlier starting next fall.
The time change that will be recommended to the school board will be adding 15 minutes to the beginning of the day and 15 minutes at the end of the day.
The board is expected to vote on the new schedule this spring.
Superintendent Steve Dionisio explained, “high schools already start early, so adding 30 minutes to the beginning of the day would be taxing on them, and middle schools already get out late (almost 4 p.m.)”
The added school time is just one benefit from a voter-approved tax referendum that is estimated to bring in approximately $17 million per year until 2022 for the district. The referendum will cost taxpayers $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value of their property.
Of the $17 million the district expects to receive: $5 million will go to added instructional time, $7 million for competitive salary packages, and $3 million for student success initiatives, with $2 million set aside for reserves.
Bargaining for teacher salaries is still in progress, so it isn’t clear what the staff compensation packages will look like for the upcoming school year, or how significant a raise would be.
Dionisio explained the student success initiatives that would be implemented next school year at the Independent Referendum Oversight Committee (IROC) meeting Wednesday night.
IROC is a committee of 12 members from community organizations that are tasked with ensuring the district is spending referendum dollars how they said they would.
Here are a few places the initiative money is going:
ArtsMusic: $75,000 to high s
- chool bands; $60,000 to middle school bands; and $15,000 for music education for elementary schools.
- Art: $6,000 to high schools, $4,000 to middle schools, $11,000 to elementary schools;
- Drama: $9,000 to middle and high school drama/chorus programs;
Pay to Participate
- $195,000 to eliminate pay to participate in athletics at three schools.
Security$124,000 to add security aides for middle schools; $155,000 to add security aides at the high schools and Charlotte Harbor
- Center; $13,000 for security badges for one high school; $284,000 for four social workers; $219,000 for three school psychologists.
Academics
- $120,000 for elementary STEM labs
The district decided to put $2 million per year in reserves. In case the referendum doesn’t pass a second time, all additions can be phased out.
All agendas and documents discussed at the committee meetings are public record and can be accessed online at boarddocs.com/fla/ccpsfl/Board.nsf/Public. The next Independent Referendum Oversight Committee meeting will take place in October.
