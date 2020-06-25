RegalCinemas.jpg

SUN PHOTO BY SUE WADE The projector rolls again at Regal Cinemas 16, Port Charlotte Town Center, on July 10.

Some movies just beg for big screens.

Disney’s live-action remake, the pandemic-delayed “Mulan,” is due to hit them July 24.

Christopher Nolan’s latest mind-bending thriller, “Tenet,” follows on July 31.

The first to break quarantine ice at local theaters will likely be “Unhinged,” a Russell Crowe road-rage thriller that releases Friday, July 10.

That’s when Regal Cinemas 16 reopens in Port Charlotte Town Center mall.

Moviegoers should prepare for a few different experiences, though.

Regal, the world’s second-largest movie chain after AMC Theaters, recently announced its CDC-based health and safety guidelines which, it said, also incorporate feedback from employees and moviegoers.

  • Contactless payment for tickets and concessions is available through the Regal mobile app.
  • Ultra-low volume (ULV), nontoxic, deep-sanitization foggers will be used after each show.
  • High-contact points will be sanitized more often and floor markers used for social distancing.
  • Regal employees will have daily health screenings and be required to wear masks and wash hands frequently.
  • Guests will be required to wear masks.
  • Hand-sanitizing stations will be available at the main entrance.
  • Vending machines, water fountains and arcade games will be closed, and refreshment refills will be suspended.
  • Theater capacity will be reduced to 50%, maintaining two empty seats between groups.

No further information was available about the ongoing renovation at Venice’s B&B Galleria Stadium 11, but B&B Theatres’ reopening guidelines are similar.

