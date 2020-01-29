PORT CHARLOTTE — The 11th Annual Charlotte Harbor Regatta returns this weekend to Port Charlotte, bringing together sailors from all around the country and Canada.
The three-day event begins Friday, Jan. 31, and runs through Sunday. Races will start around 11 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and around 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
This year's event hosts more than 40 boats and 70 sailors.
The Regatta will feature the following classes of one-design sailboats: Hobie 16, Hobie Wave, Weta trimaran, Harbor 20 and 2.4mR. Classes will race on two circles, grouped according to class compatibility and size.
View of the races can be seen from Port Charlotte Beach Park, 4500 Harbor Blvd., Port Charlotte.
For more information on the races or the boats, go to charlotteharborregatta.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.