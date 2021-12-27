PUNTA GORDA — When a contractor was arrested on illegal dumping charges in October, he asked authorities if he could just go back and clean up the items he allegedly left.
According to Charlotte County Detective Philip Traniello, that is a response law enforcement often hears when making an arrest for illegal dumping.
“It’s normally not that simple,” Traniello said.
Traniello has worked as a Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office deputy for the past seven years, working specifically with Charlotte County Solid Waste.
While picking up one’s trash can seem like an easy remedy, Traniello said intentionally leaving hundreds of pounds of garbage in the middle of a vacant lot makes the matter more serious — especially if the lot is someone else’s property.
Charlotte County sees between 20 to 30 arrests per year for illegal dumping of commercial or hazardous waste, according to Traniello.
Some months, he added, he may receive no reports of new illegal dumping incidents and just pursue follow-up contact.
Many such arrests are made as a result of reports from members of the public — such reporting a pile of refuse being seen in a vacant lot, some catching people dumping in the act and forwarding license plates to the county.
Sarasota County has seen its own situations with illegal dumping and arrests.
Also in October, a Nokomis man was arrested on felony littering charges after North Port police connected him to a pile of palm fronds left on a remote road. It was more than 500 pounds of litter, police said.
In July, a North Port man was arrested for allegedly unloading more than 500 pounds of concrete on the eastern side of the city.
Such crimes starting in January will be handled by a North Port Police Department conservation officer. The new position was created in June through the city’s budget.
A conservation officer in North Port will track illegal dumpers, property damage, trespassers, illegal brush cutting and land clearing.
While Traniello said that each case has its own unique circumstances, he added some patterns do emerge in the enforcement.
Many of the people he or other deputies charge with illegal dumping are often surprised to have discovered that they left a trace for others to follow — like an intact letter or shipping box with their name and address on it.
Reliance on such evidence and reporting from eyewitnesses is a major advantage for authorities in preventing environmental degradation, Traniello said.
“It’s important that if you see something, say something,” said Traniello. “Within safety.”
In a place like Charlotte County, “spontaneous” dumping is made easy by an abundance of remote locations where people can hide household or business trash. One recent case had a suspect say that the place he allegedly left household refuse was a “popular” dumping location in the community.
The task is not just about punishment, however. Traniello said he makes an effort to point suspects towards the proper channels for waste disposal through the Solid Waste division of Charlotte County Public Works.
Charlotte County has weekly trash collection for each housing unit in the county through its contracted Waste Management service. Each unit can dispose of up to four cubic yards of unbundled yard trimmings, refuse, and/or bulky items, along with an additional 10 “properly bundled, bagged, or containerized yard waste,” according to Solid Waste’s website.
“That’s a lot of debris you can get rid of every week,” Solid Waste Division Supervisor Lorenzo Daetz said.
The city of Punta Gorda also has its own trash collection service twice a week.
Daetz also noted that the county maintains two transfer stations for processing household waste, open Tuesday through Saturday.
For processing commercial waste as well, there is the county’s landfill at Zemel Road; rates for in-county residents currently start at $39.28 per ton.
“We have all the tools in place, they just have to want to do it,” Daetz said.
Anyone interested in learning more about proper garbage disposal in Charlotte County can learn more at Charlotte County Public Works’s Solid Waste Division.
