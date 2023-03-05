The Crews Banking Family is backed by four generations of leadership, including Chairman and CEO of the bank, Jake Crews, top right. Next to Jake is Mark Crews, Chief Information Officer. Front row from left: Dena Crews, Director; Bill Crews, Vice Chairman; and Jeraldine Crews.
WAUCHULA — In the fall of 2023, four regional banks — Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Englewood Bank & Trust, Crews Bank & Trust, and Wauchula State Bank — will unify under the Crews Bank & Trust name.
The announcement was made this week by Jake Crews, chief executive officer of the four family-owned banks, in a press release.
“Unifying under Crews Bank & Trust allows us to blend the trust of a local bank with the capabilities of a larger institution,” Crews stated in a news release. “We pride ourselves on serving the individuals, families and businesses of Florida by providing premier banking services with a hometown touch just like my great-grandfather did over 90 years ago.”
Crews Bank & Trust is part of the Crews Banking Corp., a family owned-and-operated Florida bank holding company providing local financial services for more than 90 years
The company is now in its fourth generation of family leadership.
Customers may see slight visual changes to local branches in the next few months, however, there is no plan to make changes to staff, the release states.
Following unification, customers will have access to banking services at 19 branches throughout 13 counties across Central and Southwest Florida, the release states.
