Crews family

The Crews Banking Family is backed by four generations of leadership, including Chairman and CEO of the bank, Jake Crews, top right. Next to Jake is Mark Crews, Chief Information Officer. Front row from left: Dena Crews, Director; Bill Crews, Vice Chairman; and Jeraldine Crews.

WAUCHULA — In the fall of 2023, four regional banks — Charlotte State Bank & Trust, Englewood Bank & Trust, Crews Bank & Trust, and Wauchula State Bank — will unify under the Crews Bank & Trust name.

The announcement was made this week by Jake Crews, chief executive officer of the four family-owned banks, in a press release.


