PUNTA GORDA - It's official now.
Red tide outbreaks in Charlotte Harbor are made more noxious by pollution flowing into waterways that feed the harbor.
This was one of many new ideas and facts presented at Charlotte County's second Water Quality Summit held Monday at the Charlotte Harbor Event and Conference Center in Punta Gorda.
University of Florida Professor Christine Angelini, of the Center for Coastal Solutions, said research by her staff on Charlotte Harbor will be published in two weeks in Science of the Total Environment.
That research shows definitive evidence of what many have long suspected. An outbreak of red tide will bloom more in the presence of excess nitrogen in the water. Red tide is a salt water, eye-stinging, fish-killing algae that can ruin the coastal economy from one year to the next.
The nitrogen that feeds it comes from such causes as over-fertilizing lawns, over-development of commercial and residential land, cattle, farming and inadequate sewage treatment systems, Angelini said.
"There is a role of land-based nutrients consistently facilitating red tide," she said.
In the UF research, Angelini said, they found excess nitrogen coming from the Caloosahatchie during the twin algae outbreak of 2018, aggravated the red tide outbreak in Charlotte Harbor.
The Caloosahatchee in Fort Myers was choked with blue-green algae from Lake Okeechobee that summer, and fresh water algae died upon hitting salt water in Fort Myers, leading to an overflow of nitrogen.
That statement brought a round of spontaneous applause from a modest-sized audience. Other speakers had offered the familiar explanation that red tide is natural and cannot be prevented.
An attendee demanded speakers talk about the environmental hazards of phosphate mining and processing up the Peace River.
"It's the elephant in the room. You need to address it," resident Michael Zarzano shouted.
Attendees had been required to submit questions before the presentations and were not allowed to engage in direct questioning.
County officials tried to redirect questions about phosphate industry company Mosaic, saying it was beyond the scope of the presenters.
But presenters tried to address the issue, with several saying nitrogen is a much bigger problem in Florida compared to phosphorus.
Zarzano was not satisfied, pointing out mining and industrial processing can potentially release large amounts of phosphate and nitrogen. He wants it moved out to countries without such vast water resources as Florida.
"You're asking the right questions," said Punta Gorda resident Cheryl Berlon to Zarzano.
Another Punta Gorda resident, Victor Coscia, was disappointed that representatives from area hotels, restaurants and resorts, such as Sunseeker, did not attend the summit. Those are the groups with the money to make a difference, he said.
Other revelations:
• Canal sediments where the county is replacing septic systems with sewers will take 2-3 years to lose just 50% of the excess nitrogen built up over the decades of septic system use. (Professor Matt Reeves. Western Michigan University)
• Charlotte Harbor was picked by the federal government to be preserved in the 1990s as a pristine estuary system, but now, it needs restoration as sea grass and wild life is dying off. (Betty Staugler, University of Florida/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration)
• The county will begin water quality sampling of interior canals and waterways for the first time this spring, which is expected to better identify sources of excess nitrogen runoff. (Brandon Moody, Charlotte County Water Quality Manager)
• Charlotte County is one of the few places in Florida that still has remote natural hatcheries in the form of inaccessible ponds, but residential development is encroaching on those critical nurseries for sport fish including snook and tarpon. (Corey Anderson, Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission)
• Of the volunteers who get wet collecting water quality samples, some have been helping out state researchers since 1998. (Mindy Brown, Florida Department of Environmental Protection)
• Sea grass was increasing in Charlotte Harbor after Hurricane Charlie in 2004, but after Hurricane Irma in 2017, it declined 30% in two years. That's a sign that the harbor is no longer able to repair itself after a big hit. (Jennifer Hecker, executive director of the Central and Heartland National Estuary Program)
