PORT CHARLOTTE — The utility providing a significant portion of the region’s drinking water is increasing its budget by more than a third in response to rising costs.
The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Supply Authority’s board of directors on Wednesday voted to adopt its amended 2023 budget, raising it by $23.6 million to $101.9 million.
Ann Lee, finance and budget senior manager, said the increase was due to a variety of factors, including soaring electric and chemical costs along with projects to expand its water supply system.
Charlotte County Commissioner Bill Truex, who sits on the authority’s board, said he “wasn’t surprised” by the higher costs, especially for chemicals.
In addition, the water use rate per 1,000 gallons was increased from 89 cents to $1, but the increase won’t be passed along to customers, which include Charlotte, DeSoto, Manatee and Sarasota counties along with the city of North Port.
For the 2023 fiscal year, Charlotte County is paying $10.4 million; Sarasota, $15.1 million; DeSoto, $712,000; and North Port is paying $2.5 million to the authority for water they purchase.
What will make a difference in coming months and years will be water expansion projects the authority has in its capital budget to serve growing populations among its customers.
Some of the costs increases will be passed on to counties drawing water from the authority, and in turn, those costs could be passed on to customers.
Terri Holcomb, project engineer director for the authority, discussed projects to bring more drinking water to the area amid a growing population.
The authority’s five year capital improvement plan (2024-28) will include projects totaling $815 million, and a 20-year capital needs assessment (2024-43) totals $1.092 billion in projects.
Charlotte and Sarasota counties combined account for 90% of the authority’s water.
The two counties are being asked to help fund a proposed new, third 9-billion-gallon reservoir in DeSoto County and treatment and pump station plants to keep up with growing demand.
Holcomb told the board the cost of the reservoir and treatment plant and pump was originally projected to be $450 million, but the estimate has been lowered to $343 million, and the final cost could be even lower.
Charlotte County at its last meeting had not decided whether to help fund the reservoir and related equipment, as commissioners looked at earlier — and higher — projected cost estimates.
The authority’s board, which meets every two months at alternating counties, gathered in the Charlotte County commissioners’ chambers Wednesday to also introduce its proposed 2024 budget.
Mike Coates, water resources director for the authority, presented the proposed budget of $141.5 million, which, if adopted, would be $39.5 million more than the amended and adopted 2023 budget.
The next authority board meeting is June 7 at 9:30 a.m. in the DeSoto County Administration Building, 201 East Oak St., in the first floor commission chambers.
