Proposed budget increases for the regional water supplier would only add about 12 cents to a typical user in 2022, even with a big jump in capital spending expected to start in the near future.
The Peace River Manasota Regional Water Authority Commission met Wednesday in Charlotte County with a commissioner from each of DeSoto, Charlotte, Sarasota and Manatee counties. Water authority staff presented the five and 20-year capital improvement projects as part of the fiscal year 2022 budget. The budget must be voted on Aug. 4. Commissioners will hear the full budget presentation on June 2.
Consultants for the authority are finishing a feasibility study to build a third reservoir that is much larger than the first two, although how large has not been determined, Deputy Director Mike Coates told The Daily Sun. The biggest reservoir online now holds about 6 billion gallons and was completed in 2009. The first 500 million gallon reservoir was built by General Development Corporation, which went bankrupt in the 1980s. Charlotte County bought out its utilities operations and the regional water authority bought out the regional facilities in 1991.
The massive debt for buying out General Development, which many consider to be a bad deal on the public side, will finally be paid off in 2022, Director Pat Lehman told the commission. That will reduce the annual budget by almost $2 million a year.
Another savings next year will be the refinancing of long term bonds, which will save the rate payers about $1.4 million a year.
Water supply and transmission costs are paid through customer water bills and government grants rather than by property taxes, Lehman said.
The authority will likely use 30-year bonds to smooth out the costs of capital expenses, he said.
"We look at long term rate modeling to assure affordable rates and to prevent any spikes in future water rates," he told The Daily Sun.
With the authority's earlier debts easing, the authority is now building more transmission lines and planning the new reservoir. The transmission lines are aimed at connecting the supplies in the four counties and several cities. Cities and counties pay for their own internal water lines.
The regional connections are considered a security system and can help local water systems when they must shut down their own direct lines. Transmission line expansion is the biggest expense for the next five years, but the big expense over 20 years will be building the reservoir.
Plans for the new reservoir began before the pandemic and before the current population boom. New water conservation technology and the many part-time residents has kept water usage in the four counties at about 70% of supply limits, Coates said. Conservation measures may have reached a limit with many users. A reservoir takes about 10 years to plan and build, staff have told commissioners, so they had to start early. Two of the years of construction time are just to fill it up with water.
The authority is projecting the dramatic spike in capital expenses will be in 2026 through 2028 after which costs will drop off dramatically. But in 2027 alone, capital costs are expected to peak at $180 million compared to next year's capital project spending of only about $5 million.
Fortunately, the state is expected to pay almost half of the capital expenses for expanding the water system. Over 20 years, the costs are estimated at $658 million of which the state could pay for up to $308 million.
In the next five years, the authority will begin two big transmission line projects in Sarasota County. One is about 23 miles of pipe from the center of the county to the Manatee County line to connect to that system. The other is to connect lines North Port north to the center of Sarasota County.
The two projects including Charlotte County are planned for much later in the 20 year plan. Those are an extension from North Port to Venice and Englewood. The other is the extension from the Peace River in Punta Gorda to the Charlotte County Burnt Store Road facility.
