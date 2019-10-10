PUNTA GORDA — Charlotte Harbor conservation is the theme for the 2019 Paddle Punta Gorda event this year put on by TEAM Punta Gorda.
This is the third year that TEAM PG — a local, volunteer-based organization — and its maritime committee have put on the event set for Nov. 9. Registration is officially open.
Participants will be guided by a local naturalist on one of seven area waterways, starting at 9 a.m. The event should take two to two-and-a-half hours to complete.
"Given that the city of Punta Gorda sits on a point of land into Charlotte Harbor and has a web of canals running through it, water-based activities are only natural," said Tom Gramza, Maritime co-chair. "Events like Paddle Punta Gorda draw visitors to the city and the role water in plays in our city."
Registration for the event is $25 per paddler and can be made at TEAM’s website teampuntagorda.org.
Proceeds will help develop and maintain kayak launches.
Waterways will be assigned on the basis of registration order. No event-day registrations will be accepted.
Participation is limited to 20 kayakers, 18 and older per waterway, for a maximum of 140.
An after-party will be held at the Laishley Park Marina Community Room (120 Laishley Court) and will include lunch, free beer, a raffle and, for the first 100 registrants, a “Paddle Punta Gorda” tee shirt.
Participants can bring their own kayak or rent one from the Nav-A-Gator Bar & Grill (9700 SW Riverview Circle, Arcadia) on the Peace River or at Ponce de Leon Park (3400 Ponce de Leon Parkway).
"Kayaking puts the paddler very close to the surface of the water," Gramza said. "In doing so, we grow to appreciate the river's tidal flow, its moods, its seasons, its color and the nursery it provides for marine life, as well as sport and recreational opportunities."
There will be a minimum of one naturalist on each trail, according to Gramza.
"These Florida-certified naturalists are an educated, dedicated group that come from as far north as Venice and as far south as Naples," Gramza said.
"Having a naturalist along on your paddle is frosting on a great time on the water."
For more information, call 941-637-8326 or email: team@teampuntagorda.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.