Born Janet Hallenborg on April 29, 1930, in New York City, she was the daughter of immigrant parents from Sweden and Denmark. A first-generation American, she was the youngest of four siblings.
Castro was involved in community theater for more than 70 years, starting in elementary school in New York. She was active in drama clubs through high school, college and graduate school.
Earning a master’s degree in speech and theater, she spent 18 years teaching English and speech at Brooklyn Technical High School. In all, she taught those subjects for more than 27 years in New York City. During nine of those years, she worked at WNYE, an educational radio station, where she wrote, produced, directed and performed in programs for schools all over the United States.
After retiring from the New York City school system in 1985, Castro and her husband, Manny (who died in 2017), moved to Punta Gorda Isles, where she discovered the Charlotte Players. She appeared as an actress in 17 Players’ productions, directed five shows, and served three terms as the community theater’s president.
Her performance as Nurse Ratched in “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest” received rave audience and critical reviews. She also taught drama in Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte.
“Janet was as an enormous asset to the arts community here in Charlotte County,” said Sherrie Moody, executive director of the Charlotte Players.
Castro established the Charlotte Players’ first two outreach programs, Readers Theater and Mobile School Theater. In addition, she taught adult and student acting classes for the Charlotte Players for many years.
In 1996, Castro was awarded the Charlotte County Arts and Humanities Council’s “Charley Award” for her lifetime contributions to the arts. Eleven years later, she received the Florida Theater Conference regional Distinguished Career Award, which was established in 1986 by the group’s board of directors to recognize one individual from each of the five FTC divisions each year.
“My mother loved to entertain and did so often, hosting many lively games of charades, Pictionary, Taboo, and some pretty fierce bridge competitions,” recalled Castro’s son Michael. “She and Manny were culinary adventurers, introducing friends and family to different culinary styles. Her enthusiasm about all things, from teaching to politics to theater to the art of playing charades was truly amazing to everyone who knew her. Her desire and ability to face all that life brought to her is truly inspiring.
“Throughout her life, along with Manny then on her own after his death, she provided a safe haven and encouragement to budding artists, struggling students and others seeking shelter and support during difficult times,” Michael added. “Most notably, there was the young Harry Chapin, who bunked on their couch and performed his nascent compositions in their living room.”
In recent years, Castro worked as speech teacher and simulated patient at Ximedus, a Port Charlotte center designed to prepare medical students and graduates for residency placement by assisting with English comprehension. She worked there from 2014 until the late months of 2020.
“She loved providing speech lessons to foreign doctors in training for accreditation in the United States,” Michael said.
Castro is survived by Michael and a daughter, Anne Castro of Minneapolis, Minn., as well as many other nephews, nieces, and cousins. She was especially close with her nieces Wendy Harrington and Robyn Bowen.
“She will be greatly missed,” said Michael.
