Steve Kurilla, supervisor at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, distributes flags Friday to the Hickory Bluffs NSDAR and with veterans from the VFW, Post 5690, Port Charlotte, placed the flags on about 2,640 veterans’ grave markers at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
Steve Kurilla, supervisor of Restlawn Memorial Gardens, empties the first tub of flags Friday for the Hickory Bluffs NSDAR and VFW Post 5690 members who placed the flags on the 2,644 veterans’ grave markers at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
Veterans of VFW Post 5690, Port Charlotte, and the Hickory Bluff NSDAR members posed for a group photo Friday before placing flags more than 2,600 veterans’ grave markers at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
Janet Dietz, Dianna Lucchetti and Valerie Colvert, Hickory Bluff NSDAR members, carry flags to the first row of markers Friday to place them on the veterans’ markers to honor their service on Memorial Day weekend. More than 2,600 flags were placed on veterans’ grave markers at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
Janet Dietz, Dianna Lucchetti and Katherine Adamo place flags Friday on the markers of veterans, to honor them for their service, at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte in honor of Memorial Day weekend.
With her hands and arms full of flags, Kathe Carlson, Hickory Bluff NSDAR member, works to place a flag Friday at a veteran’s marker to remember his service during the Memorial Day weekend at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
VFW Post 5690 Port Charlotte members, U.S. Army veteran Bob Johnson and U.S. Navy veteran Ed Telfer place flags on veterans’ grave markers at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte on Friday afternoon as an event helping mark Memorial Day weekend.
U.S. Air Force veteran Chris Brucci, a commander with VFW Post 5690, Port Charlotte, carries a tub of flags to the VFW members who assisted in placing more than 2,600 flags on the markers of veterans’ graves at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte on Friday.
Members of VFW Post 5690 Port Charlotte, with families and friends, walk to a section of Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, to finish placing more than 2,600 flags on veterans’ grave markers Friday to remember their service during Memorial Day weekend.
Members of VFW Post 5690 Port Charlotte with families and friends, walk to a section of Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, to finish placing more than 2,600 flags on veterans’ grave markers Friday to remember their service during Memorial Day weekend.
Members of the VFW Post 5690 Port Charlotte and the Hickory Bluff NSDAR placed more than 2,600 flags on veterans’ grave markers on Friday to honor and remember their service during the Memorial Day weekend.
Steve Kurilla, supervisor at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, distributes flags Friday to the Hickory Bluffs NSDAR and with veterans from the VFW, Post 5690, Port Charlotte, placed the flags on about 2,640 veterans’ grave markers at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Steve Kurilla, supervisor of Restlawn Memorial Gardens, empties the first tub of flags Friday for the Hickory Bluffs NSDAR and VFW Post 5690 members who placed the flags on the 2,644 veterans’ grave markers at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Veterans of VFW Post 5690, Port Charlotte, and the Hickory Bluff NSDAR members posed for a group photo Friday before placing flags more than 2,600 veterans’ grave markers at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Janet Dietz, Dianna Lucchetti and Valerie Colvert, Hickory Bluff NSDAR members, carry flags to the first row of markers Friday to place them on the veterans’ markers to honor their service on Memorial Day weekend. More than 2,600 flags were placed on veterans’ grave markers at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Janet Dietz, Dianna Lucchetti and Katherine Adamo place flags Friday on the markers of veterans, to honor them for their service, at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte in honor of Memorial Day weekend.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
With her hands and arms full of flags, Kathe Carlson, Hickory Bluff NSDAR member, works to place a flag Friday at a veteran’s marker to remember his service during the Memorial Day weekend at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
VFW Post 5690 Port Charlotte members, U.S. Army veteran Bob Johnson and U.S. Navy veteran Ed Telfer place flags on veterans’ grave markers at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte on Friday afternoon as an event helping mark Memorial Day weekend.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Ellis Minga and VFW Post 5690 member Toni Wheetley, a veteran of the U.S. Navy, place a flag at a veteran’s grave marker at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
U.S. Air Force veteran Chris Brucci, a commander with VFW Post 5690, Port Charlotte, carries a tub of flags to the VFW members who assisted in placing more than 2,600 flags on the markers of veterans’ graves at the Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte on Friday.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Members of VFW Post 5690 Port Charlotte, with families and friends, walk to a section of Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, to finish placing more than 2,600 flags on veterans’ grave markers Friday to remember their service during Memorial Day weekend.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Members of VFW Post 5690 Port Charlotte with families and friends, walk to a section of Restlawn Memorial Gardens, Port Charlotte, to finish placing more than 2,600 flags on veterans’ grave markers Friday to remember their service during Memorial Day weekend.
SUN PHOTOS BY STEVE LINEBERRY
Members of the VFW Post 5690 Port Charlotte and the Hickory Bluff NSDAR placed more than 2,600 flags on veterans’ grave markers on Friday to honor and remember their service during the Memorial Day weekend.
PORT CHARLOTTE — A 47-year tradition was continued by members of the Hickory Bluff NSDAR and veterans of VFW Post 5609, Port Charlotte, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens on Friday, kicking off the Memorial Day weekend.
Both groups assisted in placing more than 2,640 flags on the veteran’s grave markers to remember them for their service.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.