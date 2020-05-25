PUNTA GORDA — Members of the Patriot Riders of America, Chapter One Florida of Charlotte County, and others came together on Memorial Day to place over 600 flags donated to them from the community at the Vietnam Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida in Punta Gorda.
