The 1949 theatrical film “Twelve O’Clock High,” starring Gregory Peck as General Savage, chronicles the travails of the 306th Bomb Group of the Eighth U.S. Army Air Force (USAAF). The 306th depicted in the film, as well as the real life 306th, was trying to establish daylight precision bombing as a viable strategy for defeating Nazi Germany, but grievous losses of aircraft and men threatened to scuttle the concept. In the film it was up to General Savage to turn things around just as in real-life the task fell to Colonel (later General) Curtis E. LeMay.
Elements of the Eighth U.S. Army Air Force (USAAF), began arriving in Great Britain on May 12, 1942, just five months after Pearl Harbor. In their first bombing raid, on Aug. 17, 1942, 18 97th Bombardment Group B-17 “Flying Fortresses” bombed France’s Rouen-Sotteville railroad yards. As the number of B-17 and B-24 heavy bombers assigned to these raids grew, the casualties mounted. By war’s end and despite the efforts of leaders like LeMay, 4,754 Eighth USAAC heavy bombers had been lost to enemy action, 47,000 airmen were casualties, and 27,000 of those were killed in action.
In his class “Rendezvous with the Gestapo,” author and publisher Stew Ross details how Sergeant Hilton Hilliard, an Eighth USAAF B-17 top turret gunner, survived after his plane was shot down over France. The class is 2-4 p.m. Jan. 30 at Florida Gulf Coast University’s Renaissance Academy 117 Herald Court, Suite 211 in Punta Gorda.
A retired commercial banker, Ross and his wife Sandy visit Paris regularly where he became interested in Parisian history. Because of that interest, Ross began writing books that lead readers on walking tours of Paris, while pursing historical themes like the French Revolution, Medieval Paris, and the Nazi Occupation. Ross also founded Yooper Publications, to publish his books, a publishing house whose website claims it’s a “concierge-style publisher for the independent author.”
On May 29, 1943, Hilliard’s plane was one of a group of 155 B-17 bombers assigned to bomb the German submarine pens at Saint-Nazaire France. Engulfed by heavy German flak (antiaircraft gunfire) and German fighters over the target, Hilliard’s B-17 was fatally damaged, forcing the aircraft commander, Lt. Marshall R. Peterson, Jr., to order the crew to bail out, Ross said.
Nine of the 10 crewmen bailed out. The 10th, Technical Sergeant Percy C. Mathews, was already dead, a victim of German gunfire. Hilliard and Technical Sergeant George P. Smith landed in a field outside the village of Le Cambout, south of where the other seven crewmen landed. Four of the surviving crewmen evaded capture and returned to duty, while five, including Hilliard, were captured, according to Ross.
“It’s likely Sgt. Hilliard was put in solitary, because he was captured trying to escape in civilian clothes. During his interrogations, they [the Gestapo] were unable to glean any useful information from Hilliard,” Ross said. “Although he could have been executed as a spy, the Luftwaffe was sensitive to the treatment of Allied POWs, fearing that mistreatment by the Gestapo would result in retaliation in kind against its captured flyers.”
Ross uncovered the story after Hilliard’s daughter, Ann Ussery, posted a request to his blog “Stew Ross Discovers.” Ussery asked Ross if he could locate the cell where her father was held in solitary confinement. Using his French research contacts, Ross located the cell where Hilliard was held by the Gestapo in the still operating Fresnes prison south of Paris. Ussery is slated to attend the class.
For more information or to register for “Rendezvous with the Gestapo,” call 941-505-0130.
