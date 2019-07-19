PORT CHARLOTTE — Visitors to Port Charlotte Beach Park shouldn’t be surprised to see blockades and fences in the area.
Until now, the park’s amenities have remained open despite renovations happening in the parking lot.
Starting Monday, however, the park will be closed until July 26.
All of the park at 4500 Harbor Blvd., including the tennis courts, playground, pavilions, beach, swimming pool, recreation center, restrooms, pier, boat ramp and parking lot, will be closed, according to a county press release.
Boaters can use Spring Lake Park boat ramp, 3520 Lakeview Blvd., but swimmers will have to find another pool.
Why is it closing?
“The reason for the park closure is to perform work on the water line crossing at the stormwater pipe; installation of sidewalks and milling of all the parking lot asphalt,” Gary J. Burdahl, project manager with the county, told the Sun in an email.
“The goal of the renovations is to remove the traffic from the pedestrian area around the pool and buildings by creating a new safer traffic pattern on the outside boundary of the parking area. Also giving the boat traffic direct access to the ramp.”
Why these changes?
“This project will create a safer parking area by re-directing most of the through traffic and installing curbing in many areas, new lighting, installation of a main walkway area near the pool with ADA-compliant sidewalks, connecting sidewalks around the tennis courts. Also, another solar-powered pay station will be installed for the boat ramp area,” Burdahl said.
What will it look like?
All of the park’s asphalt will be repaved, according to Burdahl.
That means the county has to rip up the old areas before placing new asphalt over the top.
“A new road is being installed and will be paved July 31 through Aug. 2, directly affecting the boat ramp area,” Burdahl said. “The new entry road and parking areas will be getting new LED energy saving lighting. Since the boat ramp is open 24/7, the main road coming in and the boat parking area will now have lighting.”
New sidewalks will be installed to meet ADA compliance and to connect all areas of the park.
'Lay down’ area
A new “lay down” area will be created near the club house for future events, Burdahl said.
This area is currently a parking area near the restrooms. It will have the capability to plug-in a new portable stage for future special events in the park.
Sailing center
There will also be a new sailing center at the park, currently in the design phase, to be built later this year or early spring of next year.
“It will include a small maintenance building and covered pavilion for sailing classes. It will (also) have a small covered area for the sailboats too,” Burdahl said.
