NORTH PORT — Dana Squires has some advice for people thinking of renting a home from an owner: Verify that they own the property before you hand over any money.
Squires says she paid almost $8,000 dollars to rent a home in North Port from September through June. She also paid a security deposit. She thought she had a good deal.
“He said we could ‘rent to own’ the house and strung us along for months,” Squires said this week. “He rented the house to me and my fiancee last Sept. 28, and I paid the rent money every month on time.”
Around 6 p.m. May 3, a real estate agent knocked on the door. The Realtor told her the person she was paying rent to has not owned the property since December 2019.
“He came here expecting this house to be vacant and he was shocked that we were here,” Squires said. “This is illegal … it’s theft by fraud.”
The real estate agent told her a bank owned the home and informed them they must move out of the house by Thursday, July 1.
“He threatened to start the paperwork for an eviction process,” Squires said.
She called the North Port Police Department to file a report May 4, the day after she learned the bank owned the home.
“I’ve kept every single receipt that I deposited into the bank and kept every text between me the former owner — including all of the threatening messages they sent.” Detectives are investigating her case.
Squires is a home health care nurse and her fiance, Don, is a painter. Squires has an 8-year-old son, Chase, who’s attended Atwater Elementary School since he was in kindergarten.
“We both work so we’re not looking for charity,” Don said, as he wrapped up mattresses in plastic coverings in the garage on Wednesday evening. “This is not about money. We just don’t want to have an eviction on our records. We’d rather live in a camper until we find another home.”
A friend had loaned Don a utility trailer so he could move all of their belongings into a storage unit. But they’re sad to go and they haven’t been able to find another home to live in.
“It’s been very hard on Chase. He is entering the third grade this year and he’s worried about not seeing his friends,” Squires said. “It’s just very upsetting and heartbreaking.”
“We love our neighbors and this neighborhood … this is just a very sad situation.”
As of Friday, the family is staying in a hotel until they figure out their next move.
“I really want other people to read this story so this does not happen them,” Squires said.
Realtors suggest anyone seeking to rent a home should take a few minutes to verify the true ownership of the property. It’s all public record. Every county in Florida has this information available through the county Property Appraiser’s Office.
Taking a few minutes to make a search on the web can save a renter from heartache later on.
