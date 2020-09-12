It's back to the drawing board again for a developer that needs re-zoning for 112 apartments on Harborview Road in Charlotte Harbor.
Charlotte County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously voted to demand a more detailed plan from the developer, P.F. Poinciana LLC of Bonita Springs. This was the second time in about 10 months commissioners demanded more detail rather than approve the 7.5 acre request.
Commissioners Christopher Constance and Joe Tiseo were ready to turn down the plan entirely, but the other three board members persuaded them to give the developer another extension.
"It's three rectangles and a parking lot. This is what the county accepts as a planned development?" asked Commissioner Joe Tiseo. "That's unacceptable."
Commissioner Ken Doherty said more detail would come if construction were imminent. "I have mixed emotions about this. We have a desperate need for rental housing."
Poinciana's main selling point to regulators is that the zone change would lead to apartments.
In addition to asking for what the buildings would look like, Commissioner Stephen R. Deutsch, suggested the developer might request less than the maximum number of units. Say, 90.
But residents said they won't be satisfied unless the developer is forced to stick with the existing zoning requirements of only 37 household units.
The developer's lawyer, Geri Waksler, pointed out that the neighborhood area is a hodge podge of uses including a manufactured home park and condominiums to the north.
Waksler asked commissioners to consider the need for a vibrant community to serve these retirees. "All those businesses employ people who can't find housing in Charlotte County."
But residents don't want renters. Many of them say they would be open to more condominiums, like those next door at Tala Lakes.
Waksler has said the apartments would likely look like the Tala Lakes development, which has 112 condos on 8.8 acres. Tala Lakes, however, has 13 two-story buildings. The new site proposes only three buildings.
Residents and commissioners alike questioned whether Poinciana was trying to inflate the price of the land in anticipation of the widening of Harborview Road. That state project would dramatically widen the narrow two-lane road to four lanes with an extra wide median along with sidewalks and bikeways on both sides.
All of that is expected to result in the state taking over property along Harborview by eminent domain. A higher-density zoning would increase the value of the land, the residents' lawyer, Michael Haymans noted.
It's unconstitutional to deny an application to suppress the value of land, Waksler shot back.
Residents reiterated their fears, for the third time, that the peaceful retirement they had envisioned in the neighborhood would be destroyed.
"My husband and I are living the American dream," said Gail Athinakis, who came to the neighborhood from Chicago. "Your decision today will affect the future of hundreds of retirement families."
