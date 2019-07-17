By DANIEL SUTPHIN

Staff Writer

Lane closures and other traffic delays can be expected in and around Punta Gorda tonight.

Weather permitting, the county has planned maintenance work at three major intersections in the area between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Thursday.

Travelers may experience intermittent, slow-moving traffic or temporary delays at three signalized intersections:

Southbound U.S. 41 at Virginia Avenue

U.S. 41 at Airport Road

U.S. 41 at Aqui Esta Drive

Both the city and the county urge drivers to allow extra time when planning to travel through this area.

The city’s Public Works Department reminds motorists to remain alert at all times and to exercise caution when traveling in the vicinity of construction zones.

Email: dsutphin@sun-herald.com

