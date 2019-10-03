PUNTA GORDA — Some concern continues when it comes to the service flags at Veterans Park, outside of Laishley Park in Punta Gorda.
On Wednesday, the Sun^p reported the service flags, specifically the US Army flag, were tattered and needing replacement.
On Thursday, the city and American Legion 110 have attempted to replace those flags but are still falling short, at least according to some local veterans and advocates.
“They replaced all of them with one-sided flags,” said Tami Cash, former director of the Military Heritage and Aviation Museum in Punta Gorda. “The flags must be two-sided to fly outside at a memorial.”
Vietnam veteran Hank Reposa told the Sun^p on Oct. 1 that he was the first one to notice the tattered Army flag over the weekend when he and a group of volunteers were cleaning the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall of Southwest Florida at the park.
“It was disgraceful and unacceptable to see the Army flag that way,” Reposa said.
“I discovered that the flag was tattered,” Reposa said. “It was unacceptable. We feel (as veterans) that we have to keep the park and the wall up to a higher standard. This is a gem of Punta Gorda and it’s a tourist destination.
“We are becoming a destination for veterans now and people are coming to visit the wall and it is our civic duty to keep our ground sacred. We can’t let it degenerate into that mess again.”
Punta Gorda spokesperson Melissa Reichert said the American Legion Post 110 supplied the flags.
“Veterans Park and the Southwest Vietnam Memorial Wall is one premier destinations in Southwest Florida for honoring our Veterans,” said Reichert in an email to the Sun^p. “The City of Punta Gorda in combination with many partners are working to make sure no detail is overlooked as we prepare to welcome even more visitors when the improvements to the park are complete. Honoring our Veterans goes hand-in-hand with making sure that all of the flags are in the condition that we can all be proud of.”
