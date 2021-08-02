PORT CHARLOTTE — A 16-year-old boy was arrested after returning to a Port Charlotte neighborhood where he allegedly broke into a home Sunday, according to the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office.
Davion Lowery was one of two suspects involved. He had returned to the area to get the second suspect’s Gucci sandals.
On Sunday, a homeowner near Alton Road and Sheehan Boulevard had been golfing behind his home when he noticed two bikes on the back side of his house and a window screen ripped out.
He checked his house and found his room in disarray and the air conditioning unit dislodged.
As the homeowner was inspecting the house, his golf partner saw two people wearing hoodies run out the front door.
They attempted to follow one of the suspects in a black hoodie but were unsuccessful.
Upon returning to the home, they spotted the second suspect in a navy hoodie running between the victim’s house and the neighbor’s.
The second suspect hopped on a bicycle and took off through backlots.
Neighbors told deputies that one of the suspects approached him claiming he was interrupted by the husband of someone he was having relations with and needed a ride out of the area.
The neighbor declined and the suspect jumped a 4-foot fence and again fled on a bicycle. The neighbor then contacted CCSO.
Lowery allegedly then returned and knocked on a neighbor’s door trying to get the second suspect’s Gucci sandals.
The neighbor told Lowery that the police were called and he fled the area a second time.
CCSO deputies canvassed the area with help from the department’s K-9 unit.
Lowery was found blocks away from where the crime occurred.
Lowery was charged with unarmed burglary of an unoccupied dwelling and grand theft of property between $100 and $300 from a dwelling.
CCSO reported that the two juveniles tried to steal several firearms inside the home.
They were able to escape with ammunition and electronics that were later found in a black bag next to a trash can beside a home on Morley Street.
Lowery recently moved to the area and is currently on probation for burglary out of DeSoto County, according to the report.
The second suspect involved in the crime has yet to be located.
CCSO is asking the public to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 941-639-0013 with any information.
Anyone with information regarding this case and wishes to remain anonymous is eligible for a cash reward of up to $3,000. They can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).
Tips may also be made online at www.southwestfloridacrimestoppers.com or by submitting a tip on the free P3Tips mobile app.
